Transform your kitchen table

A well-chosen rug will add a hint of domestic comfort to even the most basic of spaces. If your table looks a bit like it was plonked down randomly in the room, placing a rug beneath it anchors it in the context of the rest of the decor, while also preventing wood floors from being scraped by chairs. Your choice of rug can merely be a complement to the rest of the room, or, in the case of the one pictured here, act as the focus. This lovely piece would be sure to warm up even the chilliest eating area.