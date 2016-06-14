The cubist home of tropical luxury

With a strong cubist influence not unlike a Pablo Picasso painting, this luxurious tropical home simply oozes appeal and unique architectural elements. Situated in Colombia, the extensive villa boasts a range of opulent features including: a sparkling indoor/outdoor swimming pool, waterfall, internal glass lift, and striking eat-in kitchen.
Designed by the astute and established architectural team at Camilo Pulido Aquitectos, this impressive dwelling ticks all the necessary boxes for comfortable 21st-century living. Known as Casa Mokawa, the huge 920-square metre contemporary abode comes replete with a host of lavish palms and stunning rooms for dramatic and distinguished entertaining.
If you would like to take a peek inside this intriguing and original residence, come with us on a tour of this splendid property, and check out the images below!
An architectural representation of a cubist painting, this Picasso-esque façade is intriguing, and an eye-catching addition to the streetscape. Boasting ample glazing to create light-filled interiors; this home is almost retro in its modernity, while still appearing overwhelmingly contemporary.
One particular feature we love is the orange balls that surround the single internal palm. This brings colour and life to the home, evoking a sense of uniqueness and originality. Let’s take a peek around the back of the dwelling to see what else is on offer!
Wow! Viewing the house from the rear garden presents us with an impressive and striking view. Here it is clear the level of opulence that has been included, as this is a large and imposing structure. From this perspective we can see the rooftop terrace, large swimming pool, spa bath, and huge open-plan living areas. Modern, age-defiant and utterly intriguing, this is definitely a standout property among a host of traditional neighbouring properties.
Who doesn’t want their own personal waterfall? Usually reserved for the rich and famous, this swimming pool wouldn’t look out of place on television, or the latest James Bond flick. It is large, opulent, and even has underwater windows to see into the basement level of the home.
Dramatic white columns create a bold ambience within the large open indoor/outdoor space, while the orange that we saw on the façade is continued as an attention-grabbing hue inside.
To allow free and accessible movement throughout the home, a large glazed elevator has been installed in the foyer area of the abode. This is perfect for those who need a little assistance in traversing the home’s three levels, and ensures the property is also disability-friendly.
In this image we are also given a glimpse of the colourful décor and design within the internal spaces. Just like a Picasso painting, each piece of furniture features either bright colours or interesting shapes. Huge double-height spaces ensure the rooms are airy and open, with glass used to create movement and cohesion between the different living areas.
As we move into the kitchen we see the brilliant high-tech and futuristic vibe that the room imparts. White is the predominant colour scheme, but this is interspersed with high-gloss black joinery, and recessed LED lighting. The dining table is versatile, with an expandable surface ensuring it can be made to fit any size party, while still looking sleek and chic.
Fiercely dramatic and sophisticated, this room shows us how a single monochromatic colour can inject pizazz and energy through high quality finishes and fixtures.
Before ending our tour we are going to take a look at another room inside this home, a very important and essential space: the bathroom. Upon entering this room, the immediate feeling is one of astonishing luxury. In fact, this room feels more like an opulent 5-star spa than it does a simple wash space. In this bathroom the shower and spa bath has been separated from the rest of the area with a glass wall divider. This allows the steam and water to stay in one place, while the timber flooring adds a sauna-esque luxury to the space.
Boasting an ultra-sophisticated aesthetic, deluxe finishes and an aura of indulgent extravagance, this is one home we are unlikely to forget in a hurry!
