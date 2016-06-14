The cubist home of tropical luxury

With a strong cubist influence not unlike a Pablo Picasso painting, this luxurious tropical home simply oozes appeal and unique architectural elements. Situated in Colombia, the extensive villa boasts a range of opulent features including: a sparkling indoor/outdoor swimming pool, waterfall, internal glass lift, and striking eat-in kitchen.

Designed by the astute and established architectural team at Camilo Pulido Aquitectos, this impressive dwelling ticks all the necessary boxes for comfortable 21st-century living. Known as Casa Mokawa, the huge 920-square metre contemporary abode comes replete with a host of lavish palms and stunning rooms for dramatic and distinguished entertaining.

If you would like to take a peek inside this intriguing and original residence, come with us on a tour of this splendid property, and check out the images below!