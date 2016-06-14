The tiny apartment of big ideas

If you're searching for the secret of stylishly decorating a small space, the home we will explore today is sure to appeal! The tiny apartment covers a mere 30 square metres, but the architects Minibai have managed to fit a comfortable sleeping area, living room, study and great little kitchen and bathroom into the space. But not an inch of this home feels cluttered or pokey. The colour scheme is bright and light, and the furniture has been cleverly designed to make the most of every little nook and cranny.

Intrigued to see how they did it? Come with us on a photo tour to explore all the details. Enjoy!