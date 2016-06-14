The tiny apartment of big ideas

If you're searching for the secret of stylishly decorating a small space, the home we will explore today is sure to appeal! The tiny apartment covers a mere 30 square metres, but the architects Minibai have managed to fit a comfortable sleeping area, living room, study and great little kitchen and bathroom into the space. But not an inch of this home feels cluttered or pokey. The colour scheme is bright and light, and the furniture has been cleverly designed to make the most of every little nook and cranny.
Intrigued to see how they did it? Come with us on a photo tour to explore all the details. Enjoy!
The kitchen table here works as a kitchen island, a dining table and a desk for the office space. The chairs have also been designed to slip neatly under the table when not in use. Finally, the colour scheme is here bright and white to create a free-flowing, abundant feel. Quirky art prints adorn the pristine walls and impart some real character.
Free-standing furniture can waste an awful lot of precious space in a small home. This is particularly so in a compact kitchen. But in this apartment, all the furniture has been customised to take advantage of every square metre. The oven, kitchen benches and storage have all been slotted into place and made to measure.
Perhaps the most interesting room in this home is the living room. On the right we have a storage unit with open shelves that could service the study table just behind us. But at night, the sofa can be moved and a fold-out is released. Although this model shows a single sofa, the company also offers solutions with two smaller sofas that can be separated and moved to either side of the fold-out bed as well.
The storage unit then transforms into this comfortable looking fold-out bed. The open shelf on the right even pops out to create a little nightstand and suddenly—ta-da!—you have a small bedroom. You can't get more functional than that!
The bathroom is the smallest room in the house but it's still perfectly functional. Every inch has been carefully utilised but the furnishings are generous in all the right places. The storage space under the sink is well used and a large mirror reflects abundant light and makes the bathroom feel more spacious than ever. Note the large bathroom tiles. These tend to make small bathrooms appear larger as well.
Although the apartment is small, it has a balcony with a view of the neighborhood and pool on the lower floor. A large window view will encourage the occupants to look out beyond the boundaries of their home. Nothing quite makes a small home feel big like a grand and open window view, and this is an important facet of the design.
Impressed by this abode's clever use of space?