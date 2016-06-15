An unusually playful Japanese home

The ground floor of this unique Japanese home is almost entirely devoted to a large basketball court. It's possibly the perfect choice for a sports-mad family. After all, team games are a great way to keep a young family engaged with each other, not to mention fit and healthy!

But the basketball court is more than just a place to play. The architects, Koizumisekkei, have designed the court to help resolve one of the rather common challenges of the building site. But before we give too much away, come with us on a photo tour of this unusual family home. Enjoy!