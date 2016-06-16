Go with the glow: a shabby kitchen shines again

Barcelona – the city of football passions, Gothic streets, romance and afternoon siestas in a gentle breeze. As we dream of European summers, we invite you to join us on our hunt for enchanting home decor ideas. Today, we have a bright, happy and smart kitchen makeover project in store which is sure to inspire! A cluttered and bland kitchen was spiced up with colours and warm textures, thanks to the renowned interior designers and decorators at Bervic Interiorismo. Come and take a look at the Reforma Integral De Cocina to know more!
The kitchen was a bland space with beige, white and cream jostling for attention in a chaotic design. The old lamp on top did not help matters as the room also required an update in terms of fixtures and fittings. Clutter was a mounting worry too, despite the presence of ample cabinets.
Panels of wood and yellow now line the walls in a discreet yet vibrant finish, as the white and chrome kitchen fittings sparkle. The Spanish love for muted yet robust shades shows up in this space and takes it by storm. Appliances have been fitted into their reserved niches and the cabinets above the kitchen counter have been done away with. This has opened up the space, and made it more cheerful.
The dining area sat just adjacent to the kitchen and was filled with unappetising clutter which made one forget about meals altogether! The space clearly needed a makeover with organisation and style.
Now, the narrow space has been revamped in a practical and stylish way, taming the clutter with the help of sleek pieces. The multifunctional wall-mounted shelf is perfect for storage and eating with the simple wrought iron chairs perfectly complementing the buttery yellow. The wainscoting adds a stylish yet old school effect. Don’t miss the industrial chic task light mounted on the wall for powerful and focused illumination!
The fixtures in this rustically-inspired setting are all modern, so as to create a more practical aura in the various areas. The tiling halfway up the wall is warm wood which also camouflages stains and mess wonderfully well. The linear chrome and white elements make it an uber sophisticated space in which less is more.
The solid elements in the kitchen enjoy splashes of colour, with this door a soothing cross between blue and grey. It matches brilliantly with the almost mustard, almost sunny yellow shade that lines the walls. The blue of the door continues to clad the lower part of the walls in the corridor.
For the transformation you just witnessed, the designers introduced sleek elements that point to the urban landscape surrounding the home, while Spanish colours are rendered in muted tones. We love it!