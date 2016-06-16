Go with the glow: a shabby kitchen shines again

The solid elements in the kitchen enjoy splashes of colour, with this door a soothing cross between blue and grey. It matches brilliantly with the almost mustard, almost sunny yellow shade that lines the walls. The blue of the door continues to clad the lower part of the walls in the corridor.

For the transformation you just witnessed, the designers introduced sleek elements that point to the urban landscape surrounding the home, while Spanish colours are rendered in muted tones. We love it! Take a look another before & after story for more inspiration: From rags to riches: an apartment’s luxurious makeover.