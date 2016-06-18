A compact home gets an unusual makeover

Nancy in France is a metropolitan city boasting some rich history and cultural flair. We've been busy traversing its streets in search of stellar design with a creative edge which showcases the French love for all things simple. With this before & after tour, we have found just the answer to our design prayers! The Maison A02 was on the verge of ruin when it was rescued by the team of architects at 3B Architecture. Follow our lead to watch the transformation with your very own eyes! You're sure to be inspired…
The home might as well have been nicknamed 'squalor central', judging by the dilapidated look of the dull surroundings. The pale yellow walls were an eyesore, as was the grey flooring and the crumbling walls that were giving way all around it.
The living room, previously a picture of neglect with virtually no discernible style or design scheme, gets a designer touch. Interior decorators have decided to yank off a bit of space from the larger room to create a small alcove.
This space now has a distinctly stylish quality with the low-slung separator that tucks the staircase away, adding an interesting 'L' with a curved contour on one side. The splash of orange in the white shelf makes this an arresting sight indeed.
Well, look what the space has become! Comfortable, cosy and modern, this area now boasts a trendy aesthetic with a minimal urban look. The splash of orange on the shelf finds a fitting partner in the geometric waves of the white throw cushion. The grey couch balances the entire look and sits solidly with its linear contours. Lamps shed golden light from their place in the corners.
Thank goodness for makeovers! The kitchen was a tale of chaos with no beginning and no end in sight. An attempt is being made to change that. Here, we can see the interiors team hard at work, stripping off the paint and clutter that made the original kitchen an unimaginative drab space.
Admit it, it looks good. The kitchen is now an fine example of sophisticated design, combining elements of storage and good looks that make it functional and classy. The white cabinets with brown trimmings sit with their sleek modern contours and glossy finishes next to a grey and wooden island that opens out into the wooden dining room. Lighting casts a pretty glow and the neat look is punctuated with sleek chrome and black appliances.
The stunning makeover of this home happened along stylish and practical lines, bringing out an openness in the formerly cramped space. The use of colour and lighting make this the perfect urban abode, full of stylish contours! The linear quality of the elements used also helped to keep things simple yet impressive.
If you loved this transformation, here is another inspirational Ideabook for your perusal: From bare to beautiful: a small apartment gets arty.