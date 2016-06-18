A compact home gets an unusual makeover

Admit it, it looks good. The kitchen is now an fine example of sophisticated design, combining elements of storage and good looks that make it functional and classy. The white cabinets with brown trimmings sit with their sleek modern contours and glossy finishes next to a grey and wooden island that opens out into the wooden dining room. Lighting casts a pretty glow and the neat look is punctuated with sleek chrome and black appliances.

The stunning makeover of this home happened along stylish and practical lines, bringing out an openness in the formerly cramped space. The use of colour and lighting make this the perfect urban abode, full of stylish contours! The linear quality of the elements used also helped to keep things simple yet impressive.

