A characterful Korean family home

Replete with a hint of modernity and dash of tradition, today's feature property is a gorgeous juxtaposition of unique architectural elements, as well as wisdom of heritage and style. Situated in South Korea, this dwelling is a truly cosy and well designed home. Brought to us by homestyletoto, this abode is recognised for its impressive contemporary construction, while also paying homage to tradition and history.

Boasting creative interior spaces that emphasise simplicity and liveability, this residence is unlike many other modern houses. House Nanyuan, as it is known, is reminiscent of an ark—with the sense that those who reside within are protected from exterior elements, with a family-friendly ambience and atmosphere. If you would like to check out the inside of this intriguing and welcoming home, take a peek at the images below, and perhaps gain a little inspiration for your own renovation or refurbishment!