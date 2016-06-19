Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 super-simple bathroom makeover ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Haus Stein, JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN Minimalist style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

These days time is a precious commodity. We live in hectic, frenetic and fast-paced cities, often lacking any free moments to complete even simple chores. Living this time-poor existence often means certain domestic projects are pushed to the wayside, affecting the overall ambience and atmosphere within our homes. Of all the rooms within one's property that seem to suffer the most, it is the bathroom that is commonly overlooked. 

Tucked away and out of sight, bathrooms are frequently neglected in the general design or refurbishment of an abode. However, today on homify we are going to show you 9 super-simple bathroom makeover ideas, which can be completed over the course of a weekend. Effortless design solutions such as a fresh coat of paint, or a new shower curtain will greatly influence the overall scheme and aura in your dwelling, enhancing and improving your day-to-day life. Read on to learn more!

1. Upgrade your shower curtain

homify Industrial style bathroom Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Shower curtains, although seemingly insignificant, have a huge impact on the overall aesthetic of your bathroom. Upgrade your curtain and invest in something that is easy to wash, as well as something that looks in-keeping with your desired ambience. 

2. Tile stickers

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Tile stickers have been around for a while now, but have really started to gather steam as a quick and effective way to revamp a bathroom. Take some cues from this brightly tiled space, and cover your dull walls with bright and original tile stickers. Moreover, these work brilliantly in rented homes, where it is often difficult to refresh and renew your interior. 

3. Ladder shelving

Danhaus SCHÖNHAGEN, Danhaus GmbH Danhaus GmbH Modern bathroom
Danhaus GmbH

Danhaus GmbH
Danhaus GmbH
Danhaus GmbH

Ladder shelving is an effortless way to rethink your bathroom storage, without any major rebuilding or refurbishment. Retrofit your ladder to an empty space in the room, and cover minimally with plants, bath linen and essential accessories. 

4. Rustic and vintage accessories

Ein Bad wie im Freien, raphaeldesign raphaeldesign Mediterranean style bathroom
raphaeldesign

raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign

Toss that ugly toothbrush holder, and that outdated set of bath towels and invest in some new accoutrements for your bathroom. Additionally, check out vintage shops that often have unique and eye-catching washroom accessories.

5. A feature wall hue

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Painting a feature hue within your bathroom can give it a quick refresh, while having the added benefit of covering any unattractive walls. 

6. Go minimalist

purity, Talsee Talsee Modern bathroom
Talsee

Talsee
Talsee
Talsee

Removing clutter and junk from your bathroom is a step in the right direction when attempting a quick makeover. You will be amazed how different and usable a wash space feels once all unnecessary accessories are tossed away and eliminated. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Add mirrors

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Bathroom Mirror,Property,Tap,Building,Sink,Fixture,Plumbing fixture,Interior design,Bathroom,Rectangle
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Harbour Green

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Mirrors not only add a perception of enlarged space within a room, but they can also be used to hide ugly or unattractive walls. 

If you are considering mirrors for your walls, chat to a professional and ensure you get some expert advice to provide your bathroom with a refurbished and refreshed interior aesthetic. 

8. A new, bright vanity

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A bright, eye-catching vanity can draw attention away from undesirable features in your bathroom, as well as adding a zesty burst of freshness to your space. Go citrus yellow for maximum impact!

9. Work on your lighting

Haus Stein, JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN Minimalist style bathroom
JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN

JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN
JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN
JAN RÖSLER ARCHITEKTEN

Finally we are taking a look at the impact lighting has on the bathroom. Lights are hugely influential to the mood and ambience within a bathroom, and the right illumination can mean the difference between a comfortable space and an uninviting wash room. Look for lights that are bright yet indirect, avoiding shining direct light onto any surfaces. 

We hope these 9 ideas helped provide some inspiration to update your bathroom. If you would like to continue reading, check out: Quick changes for your bathroom

9 creative ways to hide ugly walls
Have you attempted any quick bathroom makeovers or upgrades? We'd love to hear about your experiences in the comments section below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks