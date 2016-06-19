These days time is a precious commodity. We live in hectic, frenetic and fast-paced cities, often lacking any free moments to complete even simple chores. Living this time-poor existence often means certain domestic projects are pushed to the wayside, affecting the overall ambience and atmosphere within our homes. Of all the rooms within one's property that seem to suffer the most, it is the bathroom that is commonly overlooked.

Tucked away and out of sight, bathrooms are frequently neglected in the general design or refurbishment of an abode. However, today on homify we are going to show you 9 super-simple bathroom makeover ideas, which can be completed over the course of a weekend. Effortless design solutions such as a fresh coat of paint, or a new shower curtain will greatly influence the overall scheme and aura in your dwelling, enhancing and improving your day-to-day life. Read on to learn more!