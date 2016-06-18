9 creative ways to hide ugly walls

Dull, marked, scratched, dented and ugly walls can be a real problem for a room's overall aesthetic and ambience. Seemingly insignificant on its own, an ugly wall can be a surprising attention-grabber, instantly detracting from all the hard work and time you have put into your interior decoration. So what can you do to easily and quickly hide those unsightly vertical surfaces?

Today on homify we are going to show you how you can transform your drab, dull walls from lacklustre to lovely! From a quick coat of paint, to adding eye-catching wall tattoos, we've gathered our 9 favourite ways to easily and simply create an alluring and stylish space. Read on to learn more!