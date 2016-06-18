9 creative ways to hide ugly walls

Dull, marked, scratched, dented and ugly walls can be a real problem for a room's overall aesthetic and ambience. Seemingly insignificant on its own, an ugly wall can be a surprising attention-grabber, instantly detracting from all the hard work and time you have put into your interior decoration. So what can you do to easily and quickly hide those unsightly vertical surfaces?
Today on homify we are going to show you how you can transform your drab, dull walls from lacklustre to lovely! From a quick coat of paint, to adding eye-catching wall tattoos, we've gathered our 9 favourite ways to easily and simply create an alluring and stylish space. Read on to learn more!
Spruce up those dodgy and uninspiring walls by covering them completely in wallpaper. Not just any wallpaper, however. Choose an interesting or textured design that will help to hide bumps and dents behind the surface of the paper.
Wall tiles needn't be porcelain or ceramic, nor should they take a professional hours to install. Felt tiles are a wonderful solution and look great, cover your wall entirely, and give your interior design on-trend sophistication.
One of the simplest, cheapest, and all round stylish ways to instantly boost your interior aesthetic (while hiding ugly walls) is with wall tattoos. Often called wall stickers, these handy accessories will detract from any lumps, bumps and stains, giving your dwelling a refreshed ambience and aura.
Curtains are fabulous for windows, but they also work well for walls! Hang sheer curtains over your windows and continue them for the entire wall. You will hide any unsightly scratches, while also making your room feel larger too!
Take a peek at this fabulous kitchen and dining room, not only is it stain free, it is sleek and clean too. A fresh coat of paint goes a long way, and can completely rejuvenate your home in an instant!
If your walls are beyond being plastered and repaired, you may want to consider something to cover them entirely. Timber wall panelling is a warm and welcoming solution that looks great, and is easy to install.
This bookshelf system covers the entire wall behind it, providing the interior with ample storage space for domestic accessories. Look at installing shelving to hide any wall stains or marks simply and effectively.
Green walls not only look great, purify your air, and add a hint of nature, but they also hide a range of unseemly wall problems. Get creative with your green wall and look at both plants and flowers. If you are unsure of maintaining live plants, check out some artificial options as well.
Wall art is a simple solution to all kinds of undesirable wall issues. Pick your favourite pictures and place them directly over the scratch, dent or mark, and voila! Problem solved. Additionally, to cover larger areas, wall tapestries and rugs work exceptionally well.
