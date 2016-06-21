9 simple ways to keep your home office tidy

For individuals who regularly work from home, keeping an ordered, spotless and uncluttered work area is the key to efficiency and productivity. When an area is messy or untidy, it makes finding documents and papers difficult, as well as creating an uninviting aesthetic and ambience. As spring is in full swing, there is no better time to get that home office looking sleek and chaos free.

If you need a few handy tips and tricks, read on here to learn how to swiftly and stylishly organise your space. From employing smart storage systems to going minimal with your desk design, we have some stylish options that are sure to transform your workspace from messy to magical!