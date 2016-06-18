The elegant home of natural colours

This elegant old apartment is situated in Eixample, a beautiful part of central Barcelona known for its stunning modernist architecture. The home has high ceilings, original Catalan floor tiles and tall, narrow windows typical of the area. Many of the stunning old homes in Barcelona have fallen into disrepair, so it's wonderful to see this elegant old home refurbished with care.

Barcelona is a city known for its creative modernism and the interior architects Deu I Deu imbued the home with an eclectic, modern spirit. The apartment has soft dark grey furnishings, modern art and a breezy relaxed ambience. Let's explore more in photos…