11 innovative loft beds for tiny homes

We just never tire of checking out tiny homes and little bedroom lofts. They are simple, incredibly efficient and most of all—they're totally cute! They also happen to be one of the biggest trends in home design at the moment.

If you have a small home with a ceiling of standard height, don't despair! A lot of older bedroom lofts were built for homes with dizzyingly tall ceilings. But luckily, the huge amount of interest in loft beds has spawned a bunch of alternatives that can work for more standard-sized dwellings.

So, without further ado, come with us to explore 11 tiny bedroom lofts. There's definitely something here to suit any small home…