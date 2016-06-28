Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 innovative loft beds for tiny homes

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
Loading admin actions …

We just never tire of checking out tiny homes and little bedroom lofts. They are simple, incredibly efficient and most of all—they're totally cute! They also happen to be one of the biggest trends in home design at the moment. 

If you have a small home with a ceiling of standard height, don't despair! A lot of older bedroom lofts were built for homes with dizzyingly tall ceilings. But luckily, the huge amount of interest in loft beds has spawned a bunch of alternatives that can work for more standard-sized dwellings.

So, without further ado, come with us to explore 11 tiny bedroom lofts. There's definitely something here to suit any small home…

1. Scandinavian style

homify Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This tiny sleeping loft exudes all the style and efficiency of Nordic cool. All you need to create this look is an expanse of white walls, cute little built-in storage and a simple wooden ladder.

2. Zen simplicity

DUHESME, Géraldine Laferté Géraldine Laferté Scandinavian style bedroom
Géraldine Laferté

Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté

This Japanese-style bedroom loft is perfectly suitable for a home with standard height ceilings. It folds out from the wall and has a simple wooden ladder that can easily be moved out of the way.

3. Floating wooden beams

Vantage Park | mid-level | Hong Kong, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern style bedroom Property,Building,Cabinetry,Interior design,Table,Wood,Countertop,Fixture,Flooring,Door
Nelson W Design

Vantage Park | mid-level | Hong Kong

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

The biggest issues in creating a tiny bedroom loft are light and space. The floating wooden beams here allow lots of natural light to flow between the sleeping and living areas. They also help avoid making either space feel small or cramped. This one comes to us courtesy of Hong Kong interior designers and decorators Nelson W Design.

4. Snug and homely

Micro Loft, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist bedroom
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

This tiny wooden loft bed has been constructed with a half wall. It makes the bed feel like a cocoon and whittled the floor space down to an absolute minimum. Note the wall-mounted bedside lamps—they are a must in any tiny bedroom loft!

5. Free-standing loft bed with storage

Vecchio casolare, Simone Grazzini Simone Grazzini Modern style bedroom
Simone Grazzini

Simone Grazzini
Simone Grazzini
Simone Grazzini

It can be tricky to find space for a sleeping loft in an odd-shaped space. This can be surprisingly difficult to execute in a small square room as well. But a free standing bedroom loft like this could work. We love the hidden study or storage space underneath.

6. The cute country cabin

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - , TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC Eclectic style houses
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT—BERARD FREDERIC

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT—BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC

This wooden country cabin has a classic peaked roof that creates the perfect space for a bedroom loft. It's utterly cute, cosy and perfect for small living.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. DIY sleeping loft with storage

Loft en Les Corts (37m2), Brigitte Hübner Brigitte Hübner Modern style bedroom
Brigitte Hübner

Brigitte Hübner
Brigitte Hübner
Brigitte Hübner

Glitzy interiors can be a little overwhelming at times, so we decided to include this simple wooden loft. It forms a little hallway around this one room apartment and provides lots of storage. Best of all, it's a totally accessible DIY project. You might even cover up the open shelves with some white curtains for a more minimalist look.

8. Sleeping loft in the hallway

30MQ CON SOPPALCO, Cristina Meschi Architetto Cristina Meschi Architetto Industrial style houses
Cristina Meschi Architetto

Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto

When it comes to tiny living, impossible is nothing! Just check out the sleeping loft in this hallway. It fits around the corner of this living room just perfectly. It is made from hardy processed sheet wood and the ladder is made from simple aluminium. This is definitely a sleeping loft with industrial chic!

9. An elegant sleeping loft

via delle Orfane, con3studio con3studio Bedroom
con3studio

con3studio
con3studio
con3studio

Sleeping lofts can run the danger of taking up an awful lot of visual space in a small home. So chunky or heavy designs are generally best avoided. Look at this elegant sleeping loft for inspiration. The frame is white, blends into the walls and the design is extremely fine.

10. A second bedroom loft

Таунхаус в поселке "Рижский квартал", lab21studio lab21studio Eclectic style bedroom
lab21studio

lab21studio
lab21studio
lab21studio

Strictly speaking, this sleeping loft functions as a living area. But it could just as easily work the other way around. We love the transparent glass barrier and the simple wooden steps on the side. Note the tiny storage shelves built into the risers.

11. The steep loft

LOFTY LUBELSKA, MIKOŁAJSKAstudio MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
MIKOŁAJSKAstudio

MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
MIKOŁAJSKAstudio

This is definitely a loft for those with high ceilings. The ladder is very steep and the height of the room has been accentuated with a gorgeous collection of antique light globes.

Now the bedroom is sorted, let's explore a few ideas for the rest of the home! 10 design ideas for small dining rooms is a great start…

11 incredible black and white kitchens
Let us know which sleeping loft here is your favourite! Just use the comments field below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks