The Hong Kong apartment built for a family

We all know how precious floor space is in Hong Kong, but things definitely get tight when you add a growing family to the mix! So we expect many of you will be interested in this Hong Kong apartment that was built for a family.

The apartment runs over 110 square metres. Although this may seem generous to some readers, and perhaps even meagre to others, the interior architects Arctitudesign were particularly conscious of using that space very wisely. The home has built-in cupboards and a bright, expansive decor. But what's more important is that all this was done without sacrificing any of the special quirks and customisations that make a house a home. Let's go on a photo tour to see more!