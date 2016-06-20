Your browser is out-of-date.

10 easy ways to better ventilate your home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Victoria 1, London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Ventilation is one of the more pressing issues in the home these days, especially throughout the humid Hong Kong summers. New homes are often sturdier and more space efficient than older homes. But this comes at the expense of good ventilation. New homes simply don't have the gaps and inconsistencies that made older homes breathe naturally.

This has led to growing issues of household mould and air pollution. It doesn't help, of course, that our homes are filled with chemically-treated products as well. But all is not lost!

Come with us to explore just a few of the options to improve air circulation in your home. You're sure to find some tips to improve your summer!

1. Balconies and atriums

magic touch, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd Furniture,Property,Table,Picture frame,Azure,Textile,Wood,Comfort,Interior design,Lighting
magic touch

magic touch

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

It's no secret that even the most humble balcony has a huge impact on the ventilation in your home. But people often overlook just how powerfully the smallest central atrium, transitional space or balcony can help! Open them up at night when the air has cooled down.

2. Green roof

Victoria 1, London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Victoria 1, London

Victoria 1, London

Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens

Grass and other ground coverings have low heat absorption. This will help direct cool air inside the home and create better ventilation. Not only this, but green roofs will help improve local air quality, biodiversity and insulate your home from loud noises. What's not to love?

3. Bamboo furniture

Bamboo chair Studio Lara de Greef Dining roomChairs & benches Bamboo
Bamboo chair

Bamboo chair

Studio Lara de Greef
Studio Lara de Greef
Studio Lara de Greef

Heavy or velvety furniture really holds the heat in a home. Consider swapping it out for lightweight wicker or bamboo pieces. This kind of furniture doesn't absorb nearly as much heat and the light construction won't block air flow.

4. Window height

The Canopy, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited Building,Plant,Comfort,Shade,Wood,House,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Wall
The Canopy

The Canopy

Boutique Design Limited
Boutique Design Limited
Boutique Design Limited

If you are in the construction phase, make your windows as large as possible. This will reduce the heat retained by the ceilings and create the opportunities for great airflow. This lovely bedroom comes to us courtesy of interior designers and decorators Boutique Interiors.

5. Window design

AC's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room
AC's RESIDENCE

AC's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

This is another one for new homes. When choosing your window design, find a frame with lots of flexible features. A great frame can completely redirect the air flow in the home.

6. Incorporate water elements

A.B.Residence Cozy Nest Interiors Modern conservatory
A.B.Residence

A.B.Residence

Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors

Water features aren't just beautiful, they can also passively cool the home. Install a small internal water feature in a space that receives air flow from two sides. It will cool the air down as it passes through the home.

7. Use natural materials

Pond House_Passive House (Passivhaus), Forrester Architects Forrester Architects Modern houses
Forrester Architects

Pond House_Passive House (Passivhaus)

Forrester Architects
Forrester Architects
Forrester Architects

This eco house does not require conventional heating or cooling at all. It has a complex sustainable energy set-up, but one of the most important factors is the wood finish. Wooden materials just allow a home to breathe. Incorporate them wherever possible. 

8. Wind deflectors

House in Niigata, Future-scape Architects Future-scape Architects
House in Niigata

House in Niigata

Future-scape Architects
Future-scape Architects
Future-scape Architects

This outdoor wooden feature wall acts as a wind deflector. It has been carefully positioned so as to catch the wind currents and direct them into the house. It's a simple idea, but a very effective one.

9. Air conditioner

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Keep your air conditioner clean! This goes for the fans in the bathroom and the vent over the stove. Particles accumulate over time, clogging the airways and wasting precious energy.

10. Keep your transitional spaces clear

PROJEKT WNĘTRZA MIESZKANIA W HONG KONGU M1-28M INVADER APARTMENT, OneByNine OneByNine Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
OneByNine

OneByNine
OneByNine
OneByNine

Opening multiple windows to create great cross ventilation is one of the best things you can do. But the impact is definitely compromised when badly positioned furniture blocks the airflow. Keep the transitional spaces clear. 

We hope we've given you some new ways to keep cool this summer! If you're refreshing your interiors, you'll love: The tiny apartment with big ideas.

If you have any more ideas on how to better ventilate your home, let us know in the comments field below!

