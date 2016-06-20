10 easy ways to better ventilate your home

Ventilation is one of the more pressing issues in the home these days, especially throughout the humid Hong Kong summers. New homes are often sturdier and more space efficient than older homes. But this comes at the expense of good ventilation. New homes simply don't have the gaps and inconsistencies that made older homes breathe naturally.

This has led to growing issues of household mould and air pollution. It doesn't help, of course, that our homes are filled with chemically-treated products as well. But all is not lost!

Come with us to explore just a few of the options to improve air circulation in your home. You're sure to find some tips to improve your summer!