5 spectacular small home transformations

When we look at an old and dilapidated home, we see history and the aspirations of the former occupants. But most of the time, what we miss is the sheer potential presented by the home for an updated look that will bring out its many dormant virtues. All designers recognise that every home has the strength to stand out and look great. So let us take a look at a few dwellings that now offer a refreshing retake on their existing structures. Come and join us as we marvel at the transformation of these unique homes around the world!
This home previously had a cluttered look with too many design elements hemmed into one corner. The faded, dated materials drained the life from their surroundings, and the muted grey tones did little to help matters. Piles of plastic miscellany completed the depressing arrangement.
By keeping the shade-giving large trees intact, the designers have ensured that the home now boasts a welcoming, leafy look with this mini garden. Along with this, they have added a homely wooden deck and glass doors which make for a modern, open and inviting facade. Gone is the clutter and dull grey stonework.
While this old home had a charming, rustic look, it also needed an update that would help fit into a more urban environment. The faded, garish colours also seemed like they needed a facelift. The whole place needed a complete overhaul to bring it into 21st-century city life.
The home now has a modern façade that is replete with wood and dark metal. The solid-looking gate also enjoys the company of white walls while the basic structure has been kept intact. The tone of the walls bring out the rich beauty of the wooden gates perfectly.
This home was well designed to start with, but needed to move with the times and get a fresh look that would do away with the gloomy quarters. Nondescript red brick and terracotta tiles drowned out any joy here, with dark door fittings and a shabby green floor adding to the uninspiring aesthetic.
The designers have brought out a rich Oriental flavour by opening up space. They have used wooden beams to erect a fence of sorts for some privacy, while the open expanse and the pond now enjoy the company of a beautiful wooden deck with precious golden lighting to give it a nice glow.
This facade was filled with dark, lacklustre bricks and lots of layers that made it seem somewhat prison-like. Character was lacking, as was any sense of a welcoming entrance. Overgrown plants, sad concrete steps and dingy door fittings completed the miserable picture.
The designers have now added a pleasing charcoal grey to the entire structure, giving it a cohesive and chic look. The addition of classic doors has also helped bring some class, and the bright orange beam adds a touch of character. The streamlined brickwork has now become a positive feature rather than an imposing and dated embarrassment.
This home may have been a vibrant one in its heydey, but it desperately needed a fresh coat of paint and some style input. The garish pea green may once have worked a treat in a tropical climate, but without due maintenance the whole place had become an eyesore.
The vertical spread of the structure gives it an arresting and imposing character along with the angular glass panes and cool black trim. The steps and a patch of greenery make it a sleek yet charming home utterly unrecognisable from its previous incarnation.
Are you impressed with these facade transformations? If you're in the mood for more feel-good revamps, take a look at: Before and after: a historic Portuguese stone home transformed.