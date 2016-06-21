A modern home of eclectic charm

The Mexican home we will explore today has just the right balance of rustic and contemporary flair. The homely elements make the family abode cosy, while contemporary design brings sophistication and gloss to the mix. The total effect is so cohesive and streamlined that it's easy to overlook the sheer variety of elements on display here.

The home was designed and constructed by architect Arturo Gonzalez. But today we will focus on the eclectic work of interior designers and decorators Plasencia Interiors to see how they worked their magic! Let's have a closer look at how they unified the rustic and contemporary elements so seamlessly…