9 simple ways to feng shui your home

When decorating an apartment or a house, many questions are often proposed. Where to place the bed, indoor plants, wardrobes, and other pieces of furniture and ornamentation, are very common questions that require different and sophisticated answers. The solution? Feng shui (pronounced ‘fung shway’): the 3000-year-old Chinese system of laws that are considered to govern spatial organisation and positioning relative to the flow of energy (chi).

By incorporating a little feng shui acumen into your home design, there are plenty of neat tricks you can employ to ensure your abode is calming, restful and enjoyable. Read on to learn more!