9 simple ways to feng shui your home

Luxurious Tropical Home, ANSANA ANSANA Tropical style living room
When decorating an apartment or a house, many questions are often proposed. Where to place the bed, indoor plants, wardrobes, and other pieces of furniture and ornamentation, are very common questions that require different and sophisticated answers. The solution? Feng shui (pronounced ‘fung shway’): the 3000-year-old Chinese system of laws that are considered to govern spatial organisation and positioning relative to the flow of energy (chi). 

By incorporating a little feng shui acumen into your home design, there are plenty of neat tricks you can employ to ensure your abode is calming, restful and enjoyable. Read on to learn more!

1. Study your energy map

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The Bagua (or feng shui energy map) is a visual representation of the different living areas within your home. This will show you which areas of your home are connected to specific areas of your life, and can help you to design your overall layout or floor plan. Study the Bagua thoroughly, and learn where to place different elements in your residence.

2. Work on your entrance

Piso Turó Parc, Barcelona, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

As the entrance is one of the most important rooms of the home, it is crucial it is designed in a smart and stylish way. The front entry point or door to your residence is where the structure absorbs its Chi. By creating a welcoming and strong focal point, you will experience higher levels of wellbeing. 

3. Ensure your home is light and well ventilated

AC's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room Couch,Window,Building,Lighting,Wood,Interior design,Fixture,Comfort,Living room,Hall
arctitudesign

AC's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

The two elements of light and air are extremely important for an abode. They are essential for beneficial Chi, and contribute hugely to the overall feeling within your home. Open windows and curtains, maximising light and air for a welcoming and inviting atmosphere. 

4. Clear out clutter

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern style bedroom Building,Furniture,Property,Comfort,Interior design,Wood,Shade,Flooring,Living room,Floor
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Magazine editorial—House in Sai Kung by Millimeter

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Create a chaos-free environment by clearing out all of the clutter and mess from your home. Once you have gotten rid of all non-essentials, you can begin to create a stylish and thoughtful feng shui home. 

If you need assistance with the overall ambience and aesthetic of your dwelling's design, contact a professional interior designer or decorator via the homify website, and get some advice to create a brilliant abode!

5. Learn the 5 basic elements

Luxurious Tropical Home, ANSANA ANSANA Tropical style living room
ANSANA

ANSANA
ANSANA
ANSANA

In feng shui there are 5 basic elements: wood, fire, earth, metal and water. Learning about each of these elements in relation to the desired ambience of your home will greatly influence your Chi. Create balance within each living zone, by employing a range of features that reflect the energy and vibrancy you seek. An easy example is if you want an interior to improve the health of yourself and your family, you should add indoor plants that reflect the wood element, contributing to a grounded aesthetic and feeling.

6. Look at your bedroom

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern style bedroom
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Your bedroom should be nourishing and sensual. Aim for this positive energy by keeping your bed away from the direct path of the bedroom door, as well as any windows. Remove electronic devices, open curtains and windows, and ensure your bed linen is fresh and well laundered. 

7. Rearrange your home office

Casa GG, Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Modern study/office
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Casa GG

Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

To get the most out of your home office consider placing the desk facing the door. This orientation helps you to view opportunities, as well as sitting in a commanding position. Additionally, look at the items on your desk, and only keep the absolute essentials. 

8. Pay attention to your dining room

Esszimmerstühle, Sunchairs GmbH & Co.KG Sunchairs GmbH & Co.KG Country style dining room
Sunchairs GmbH &amp; Co.KG

Sunchairs GmbH & Co.KG
Sunchairs GmbH &amp; Co.KG
Sunchairs GmbH & Co.KG

The dining room is where the family gathers and it is for this reason one must design it to achieve positive and beneficial Chi. Look at the position of your table, furniture, accessories, and also the colours that you use to decorate. Lighting is also extremely important here, so pay specific attention to where your lighting sits, and how bright it is. 

9. Don't forget your balcony

Balcon Terraza Moderno, Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines

Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines

Feng shui can be applied to virtually every element of one's home, including the balcony or garden. If you are working with a compact area, just remember to keep everything balanced and avoid overcrowding, which will add a confused and negative Chi. 

We hope our Ideabook gave you a few ideas and tips to focus on when you decide to feng shui your abode! If you would like some more domestic advice, check out: 9 creative design ideas for small kitchens

Do you have experience designing a home with feng shui principles? We'd love to hear from you in the comments below!

