9 simple ways to feng shui your home

When decorating an apartment or a house, many questions are often proposed. Where to place the bed, indoor plants, wardrobes, and other pieces of furniture and ornamentation, are very common questions that require different and sophisticated answers. The solution? Feng shui (pronounced ‘fung shway’): the 3000-year-old Chinese system of laws that are considered to govern spatial organisation and positioning relative to the flow of energy (chi).
By incorporating a little feng shui acumen into your home design, there are plenty of neat tricks you can employ to ensure your abode is calming, restful and enjoyable. Read on to learn more!
The Bagua (or feng shui energy map) is a visual representation of the different living areas within your home. This will show you which areas of your home are connected to specific areas of your life, and can help you to design your overall layout or floor plan. Study the Bagua thoroughly, and learn where to place different elements in your residence.
As the entrance is one of the most important rooms of the home, it is crucial it is designed in a smart and stylish way. The front entry point or door to your residence is where the structure absorbs its Chi. By creating a welcoming and strong focal point, you will experience higher levels of wellbeing.
The two elements of light and air are extremely important for an abode. They are essential for beneficial Chi, and contribute hugely to the overall feeling within your home. Open windows and curtains, maximising light and air for a welcoming and inviting atmosphere.
Create a chaos-free environment by clearing out all of the clutter and mess from your home. Once you have gotten rid of all non-essentials, you can begin to create a stylish and thoughtful feng shui home.
In feng shui there are 5 basic elements: wood, fire, earth, metal and water. Learning about each of these elements in relation to the desired ambience of your home will greatly influence your Chi. Create balance within each living zone, by employing a range of features that reflect the energy and vibrancy you seek. An easy example is if you want an interior to improve the health of yourself and your family, you should add indoor plants that reflect the wood element, contributing to a grounded aesthetic and feeling.
Your bedroom should be nourishing and sensual. Aim for this positive energy by keeping your bed away from the direct path of the bedroom door, as well as any windows. Remove electronic devices, open curtains and windows, and ensure your bed linen is fresh and well laundered.
To get the most out of your home office consider placing the desk facing the door. This orientation helps you to view opportunities, as well as sitting in a commanding position. Additionally, look at the items on your desk, and only keep the absolute essentials.
The dining room is where the family gathers and it is for this reason one must design it to achieve positive and beneficial Chi. Look at the position of your table, furniture, accessories, and also the colours that you use to decorate. Lighting is also extremely important here, so pay specific attention to where your lighting sits, and how bright it is.
Feng shui can be applied to virtually every element of one's home, including the balcony or garden. If you are working with a compact area, just remember to keep everything balanced and avoid overcrowding, which will add a confused and negative Chi.
