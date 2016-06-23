Before and after: a basement flat goes up a level

This London basement flat was previously a drab and untidy place where a fresh lease of life was not just welcome, but mandatory. So the experts at The Lady Builder, a group of progressive home builders, worked their magic the length and breadth of the home by giving it an expansive feel and chic, urban look. They brought in updated and intriguing textures which now fill the residence with visual interest and a comfortable feel which was lacking earlier.

Bright hues, cheery lighting and modern designs now make their presence vigorously felt in this once unimpressive home. The basement flat currently reflects the sophisticated and smart spirit of London with elegant élan! Intrigued to see how they did it? Read on…