Before and after: a basement flat goes up a level

This London basement flat was previously a drab and untidy place where a fresh lease of life was not just welcome, but mandatory. So the experts at The Lady Builder, a group of progressive home builders, worked their magic the length and breadth of the home by giving it an expansive feel and chic, urban look. They brought in updated and intriguing textures which now fill the residence with visual interest and a comfortable feel which was lacking earlier.
Bright hues, cheery lighting and modern designs now make their presence vigorously felt in this once unimpressive home. The basement flat currently reflects the sophisticated and smart spirit of London with elegant élan! Intrigued to see how they did it? Read on…
The dull elements and chipped wood made the kitchen look boring. The wooden cabinets added to the dark and dingy look, along with the inelegant and dirty flooring. But there was adequate scope to improve things…
While the same basic layout was maintained after the revamp, the designers ensured that a splash of white with glossy surfaces turned this kitchen into a veritable cooking haven! Bright white lights now exude a stylish feel while the chrome and black appliances make for a simple yet stellar combination with the white environs.
Despite plenty of space, the home owners were not sure how to tackle this room and create a comfortable nook with a formal yet inviting ambience. Clutter had to be kept at bay too. Dated sash windows and a dull coat of paint did little to help things.
Now, the living room is a sophisticated space where the large window lets in oodles of natural light and warmth. The simple but plush furniture has been arranged in a way which makes the room appear larger. The installation of a fireplace and simple and chic loungers make this a sleek yet comfortable space in which to entertain and relax. An interesting mix of task, recessed and decorative lighting takes the style of the room up a notch.
The bathroom was just a stone’s throw from a designer’s nightmare, with its old chipped tiles, mismatched finish, clutter and terrible lighting. It cried out for a complete makeover, not to mention a good clean!
The various fixtures are now vastly improved with the large, linear tub and sink cabinet occupying centre stage. A simple wall-mounted WC unit fits neatly in between the two, while a rack for towels comes into the picture on the opposite wall. Glossy tiles, a large mirror, and spirited lighting make all the difference that was needed.
It goes without saying that, previously, the bedroom lacked a sense of well-defined style or design scheme. The dirty white walls and drab flooring hardly helped, and all in all it ended up looking like something from a horror film.
By placing the bed against the centre of the main wall and a large wardrobe next to it, a design purpose has been successfully achieved. With colours like egg blue, white and grey, the designers have also introduced a comforting ambience which is extremely soothing. The blue bed and the pale blue chair are the defining pieces in the room now. Warm wooden flooring assisted by gentle lights and the large window adds to the airy freshness of the room.
The once unimpressive basement apartment is now a lively place of residence, with its light and bright hues, simple and functional design scheme, contemporary upgrades and materials which are aesthetically pleasing. Take a look at another before & after story for more inspiration: A compact home gets an unusual makeover.