9 sliding doors for a space-efficient small home

Sliding doors are an amazing way of dividing the space in a small home. They make your dwelling feel effortlessly multifunctional and the transition points between spaces that bit more free and easy.
But any kind of barrier within a small home runs the danger of making it feel small, dark or pokey. Small homes really need sliding doors that blend into the aesthetic of the room and retain the bright, open feel that's so important in a small space. So today, we are going to present 9 amazing sliding doors for a small home. You're sure to find some practical and decorative inspiration for your abode! Read on…
This tiny one-room apartment has the perfect sliding doors. They completely cover two walls of the home and serve to entirely close off each space when needed. They also introduce colour and gloss to this small abode. If you're looking for a sliding door or room divider, you can't get better than this!
Multifunctional pieces are all-important in a small home. So these beautiful white sliding doors are a great idea. They double as a room divider and let in a whole lot of light. The white tones also retain that spacious feel so important in a small bedroom.
If you really need an opaque door, consider making it mirrored. Full-length mirrors can be very distracting, so bands of frosted glass like this are a great alternative. They reflect the light, without mirroring every single item in the room.
The beauty of this open tracking system is that it's incredibly adaptable and easy to install. A cheap tracking system can easily be modified for even the tiniest living space. If you enjoy DIY projects, you might even adapt an old barn door or wooden screen to suit.
We love these white sliding doors because they have a beautiful organic pattern. They are also pretty good at allowing a free-flow of light without leaving absolutely everything on display. All you need are doors like this with an opaque lower panel.
When it comes to combining privacy and light, you can't do much better than some high quality tinted glass doors. Tinted black doors may look a little dark in the showroom, but with a little bit of natural light they really add a bright contemporary glossy feel to any home.
Sliding doors don't always have to disappear into the decor. They can be an important aesthetic feature as well. But it's often best to stick with simple designs. The free flowing modern lines in these sliding doors add an exuberant and open feel to this room.
When it comes to sliding doors and small homes, we can't ignore the simple beauty of Japanese shoji screens. They are traditionally made from rice paper, and the rather simple designs are perfect for small homes. If you are a bit wary of the delicate nature of paper walls, there are plenty of modern shoji screens available in glass.
If you are in the construction phase of your small home, there's no better sliding door than one that disappears into the wall. These are an obvious space saver and offer possibilities for the most visually seamless solution of all.
