A plain home gets an industrial-scale makeover

The bright and spotless white walls of the bathroom are balanced uniquely by the concrete ceiling, while wood makes its dainty presence felt here. The mirror is cleverly framed by wood so as to offer arrangement options for bottles of lotions and potions. The slim sink is embedded into the minimalistic wooden table which has storage space underneath. Sleek shelves and niches also mark the space for added storage. The shower area is chic and uncomplicated, complete with modern fixtures.

A walk through this home will make you feel cocooned from the realities of city life, as simple, industrial designs bring the concept of cosy living alive! Take a look at another before & after story for more inspiring ideas: From bare to beautiful: a small apartment gets arty.