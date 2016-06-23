The fairytale home with a story of its own

This classic country-style home covers a vast 250 square meters and is replete with natural wood finishes. The size may be grand, but the interior is infused with that soft, cosy spirit so prevalent in rustic homes.

The home is so completely realised, it's surprising to learn that the project has undergone a couple of major changes in direction. The design was taken over by interior architects New Interior, after the project was already in progress.

This created a few challenges that have ultimately led to a rather unique country home with a very bright and expansive modern feel. Come with us on a photo tour to see all the details…