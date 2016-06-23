The fairytale home with a story of its own

This classic country-style home covers a vast 250 square meters and is replete with natural wood finishes. The size may be grand, but the interior is infused with that soft, cosy spirit so prevalent in rustic homes.
The home is so completely realised, it's surprising to learn that the project has undergone a couple of major changes in direction. The design was taken over by interior architects New Interior, after the project was already in progress.
This created a few challenges that have ultimately led to a rather unique country home with a very bright and expansive modern feel. Come with us on a photo tour to see all the details…
The home is set in a rather beautiful forest location. The peaked wooden roof and design of the home suits the rustic locale. But while a classic country home might have simple windows, this home is a little different. Vast expanses of mirrors cover the windows and reflect the stunning forest setting. The mirrors also give the occupants that little bit more privacy.
The interiors are replete in pale, wooden cladding. The knots and irregularities of the wood are proudly left on display, but the interior still has an impressive, sophisticated feel. This is largely due to stylish features such as the mirrored panels on the sliding doors we see in the hallway here. The mirrors may add a modern gloss to the home, but the wooden frames maintain that grounded, earthy presence so important in a country-style home.
When the designers took over the project, the chimney had already been installed. The owners now wanted to change the design and so the new professional team created a fireplace with a multi-layered design. It has a grand presence suited to the large scale of the home. At the same time, the visual weight of the feature has been lifted by the bright colour scheme and extremely subtle use of colour.
The existing kitchen was an olive hue and the green floor tile had already been laid. The owners, however, now felt that the kitchen needed a lighter, milk-white colour scheme. The new designers responded by developing the wall tile we see here. It is composed of a huge variety of patterns and accent colours that reflect the green on the floor. Using a variety of tone and texture is always a good way to create a cosy, rustic ambiance and the modifications here really seem to work.
A country-style bedroom is all about extreme simplicity. Wood features are always a must, and here we can see how the simple knots and variations of the wood really dominate the space. The bed linen features a floral print that is perfectly reflected in the soft, old-style window treatment. Note the simple wall-mounted side lamps and the lack of bedside tables.
The rustic bathroom features a large free-standing bathtub and an older-style bathroom cabinet and vanity. The bathroom cabinet is pre-loved, made from wood and exhibits the softened edges so characteristic of the Provence style. The walls are also covered in an interesting assortment of blue, white and floral tiles. The almost random nature of this collection adds the final, warm touch to the home.
