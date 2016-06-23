12 subtle ways to add pastel colours to your home

When one thinks of a pastel palette for their living room, they are transported back in time to when pastels were far from the height of sophistication, and generally the preserve of hospitals and babies' nurseries. However, the humble pastel tone has come a long way since then, and is now a brilliant way to inject a softer hint of colour into an interior space!

Here at homify we adore the muted subtly of pastel palettes, and have gathered our favourite 12 ways you can employ them into your home. From contemporary furniture to retro designs, we have a style to suit your abode. Read on to learn more, and get inspired to renovate your home today!