12 subtle ways to add pastel colours to your home

When one thinks of a pastel palette for their living room, they are transported back in time to when pastels were far from the height of sophistication, and generally the preserve of hospitals and babies' nurseries. However, the humble pastel tone has come a long way since then, and is now a brilliant way to inject a softer hint of colour into an interior space!
Here at homify we adore the muted subtly of pastel palettes, and have gathered our favourite 12 ways you can employ them into your home. From contemporary furniture to retro designs, we have a style to suit your abode. Read on to learn more, and get inspired to renovate your home today!
Instead of the usual sofa hues of black, white and cream, why not opt for something a little different? This pastel pink lounge is sure to give your interior a stylistic boost, while looking utterly sumptuous.
Rethink your typical kitchen design and go for bespoke joinery in a neat pastel hue. This gorgeous example is an ideal demonstration of pastels at work, injecting class, cosiness and playful hospitality.
Timeless, refined and perfectly put together to maximise a sense of serenity, this pastel living room is delicately designed for those who demand a comfortable space that is high on style and sophistication.
This retro room redefines your typical pastel palette. Here the design employs a range of different tones, but contrasts them with bright vivacious hues to ensure the space is an eye-catching and attention-grabbing feature for the home.
Vintage bathtubs have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity lately, and are sure to impart a feeling of old-world elegance into your abode. This design comes in a delicate peach hue, and works beautifully situated in the middle of the room, in front of a large freestanding mirror.
Timeless, beautifully scented and by far one of the easiest ways to incorporate pastels into your home; flowers are a suitable solution for those who like to change and alter their décor daily.
Get your property standing out from the rest by incorporating a fabulous feature wall in a perfectly pastel hue. For that added individuality, look beyond the typical colours and choose something wonderfully unique.
Wallpaper is your one-stop-solution to a beautifully revamped interior. Choose a classic or contemporary design in a neat pastel shade, and watch your space transform from dull to delightful!
Accessories are an easy way to get your dwelling both feeling and looking homely or spectacular. Look for retro-styled vases, light fittings, chairs and even throw cushions in pleasant pastels to give your space a comfortable aesthetic.
This bathroom has effortlessly incorporated a beautiful blue pastel tile, which adds a sense of class, character and charm. Choose an individual style, and pair it with matching or contrasting linen.
A rug instantly transforms a room, and could be the solution you are looking for. Choose a patterned pastel floor covering to keep the space feeling fresh, original and stylish.
If you want maximum efficiency within your home workspace, you need to ensure your area is enjoyable and tidy. Look for delicate pastel accessories that will assist your space in feeling fabulous, while also keeping your office chaos free and orderly.
Finally, we are taking a look at a gorgeous pastel refrigerator, which boasts a chilled blue hue. Ideal for those who want a retro-styled space, this appliance is truly an eye-catching feature for the home.
