Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 subtle ways to add pastel colours to your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

When one thinks of a pastel palette for their living room, they are transported back in time to when pastels were far from the height of sophistication, and generally the preserve of hospitals and babies' nurseries. However, the humble pastel tone has come a long way since then, and is now a brilliant way to inject a softer hint of colour into an interior space! 

Here at homify we adore the muted subtly of pastel palettes, and have gathered our favourite 12 ways you can employ them into your home. From contemporary furniture to retro designs, we have a style to suit your abode. Read on to learn more, and get inspired to renovate your home today!

1. Rethink your sofa hue

소프트러그 CHIC STRIPE, 아날로그라이프 아날로그라이프 Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
아날로그라이프

아날로그라이프
아날로그라이프
아날로그라이프

Instead of the usual sofa hues of black, white and cream, why not opt for something a little different? This pastel pink lounge is sure to give your interior a stylistic boost, while looking utterly sumptuous. 

2. A classic kitchen with a pastel twist

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Rethink your typical kitchen design and go for bespoke joinery in a neat pastel hue. This gorgeous example is an ideal demonstration of pastels at work, injecting class, cosiness and playful hospitality. 

3. Elegance and refinement

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Timeless, refined and perfectly put together to maximise a sense of serenity, this pastel living room is delicately designed for those who demand a comfortable space that is high on style and sophistication. 

4. Radically retro

Duale, Luca Binaglia Design Luca Binaglia Design Dining roomTables
Luca Binaglia Design

Duale

Luca Binaglia Design
Luca Binaglia Design
Luca Binaglia Design

This retro room redefines your typical pastel palette. Here the design employs a range of different tones, but contrasts them with bright vivacious hues to ensure the space is an eye-catching and attention-grabbing feature for the home. 

5. How about a pastel tub?

Espejos vestidor - Ámbar Muebles, Ámbar Muebles Ámbar Muebles Dressing roomMirrors
Ámbar Muebles

Ámbar Muebles
Ámbar Muebles
Ámbar Muebles

Vintage bathtubs have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity lately, and are sure to impart a feeling of old-world elegance into your abode. This design comes in a delicate peach hue, and works beautifully situated in the middle of the room, in front of a large freestanding mirror. 

If you need assistance with your own personal space, chat to a professional bathroom designer via the homify website and get the right expert advice.

6. Gorgeous blooms

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors BedroomBedside tables
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

Timeless, beautifully scented and by far one of the easiest ways to incorporate pastels into your home; flowers are a suitable solution for those who like to change and alter their décor daily. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A fabulous feature wall

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get your property standing out from the rest by incorporating a fabulous feature wall in a perfectly pastel hue. For that added individuality, look beyond the typical colours and choose something wonderfully unique. 

8. Muted wallpaper

New Ceylan Wallpaper ref 4400021, Paper Moon Paper Moon Walls & flooringWallpaper
Paper Moon

New Ceylan Wallpaper ref 4400021

Paper Moon
Paper Moon
Paper Moon

Wallpaper is your one-stop-solution to a beautifully revamped interior. Choose a classic or contemporary design in a neat pastel shade, and watch your space transform from dull to delightful!

8. A range of pastel accessories

Breakfast with Pastel Mint, ORCHIDS LOFT ORCHIDS LOFT Modern living room
ORCHIDS LOFT

ORCHIDS LOFT
ORCHIDS LOFT
ORCHIDS LOFT

Accessories are an easy way to get your dwelling both feeling and looking homely or spectacular. Look for retro-styled vases, light fittings, chairs and even throw cushions in pleasant pastels to give your space a comfortable aesthetic.  

9. Re-tile you bathroom

Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style bathroom
Ardesia Design

Oakhill Court, Putney

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

This bathroom has effortlessly incorporated a beautiful blue pastel tile, which adds a sense of class, character and charm. Choose an individual style, and pair it with matching or contrasting linen. 

10. A coordinated pastel rug

B. Apartments, Алена Булатая Алена Булатая Modern living room
Алена Булатая

Алена Булатая
Алена Булатая
Алена Булатая

A rug instantly transforms a room, and could be the solution you are looking for. Choose a patterned pastel floor covering to keep the space feeling fresh, original and stylish. 

11. Perfectly pastel home office

homify Mediterranean style study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want maximum efficiency within your home workspace, you need to ensure your area is enjoyable and tidy. Look for delicate pastel accessories that will assist your space in feeling fabulous, while also keeping your office chaos free and orderly. 

12. Cool yourself down with a pastel fridge!

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, we are taking a look at a gorgeous pastel refrigerator, which boasts a chilled blue hue. Ideal for those who want a retro-styled space, this appliance is truly an eye-catching feature for the home. 

Want more? Continue reading here: Making the most of your compact kitchen

The fairytale home with a story of its own
Do you love or loathe pastels? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks