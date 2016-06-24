A slender home of Japanese innovation

It stands to reason that the second largest metropolitan area in Japan, and among the largest in the world will also be one of the densest locations, with a seemingly endless need and desire for more space. Boasting over 19 million inhabitants, Osaka is a frenetic and bustling city in the Kansai region of Japan, and the location of today's incredible feature project.

Designed by Fujiwara-Muro Architects, this contemporary residence takes its cues from the surrounding environment, and utilises what little space it has to provide luxurious, minimalist family accommodation. Elongated and slender, this slimline property slides gracefully between two traditionally styled homes, asserting itself as a standout house within the neighbourhood of heritage homes. Replete with a combined floor plan of approximately 90 square metres, there is no doubt this is a compact abode, which employs every centimetre of space to ensure a comfortable and thoughtful design.

Inside the dwelling we are treated to surprisingly open and airy rooms, each with a Zen-like minimalist aesthetic. Utilising ample glazing and large open walkways, this residence forms a unique symbiosis with the natural environment, helping it to feel at one with the surrounding landscape.

If you would like to take a peek inside, check out the images below and get a little inspiration for your own compact abode!