A slender home of Japanese innovation

It stands to reason that the second largest metropolitan area in Japan, and among the largest in the world will also be one of the densest locations, with a seemingly endless need and desire for more space. Boasting over 19 million inhabitants, Osaka is a frenetic and bustling city in the Kansai region of Japan, and the location of today's incredible feature project.
Designed by Fujiwara-Muro Architects, this contemporary residence takes its cues from the surrounding environment, and utilises what little space it has to provide luxurious, minimalist family accommodation. Elongated and slender, this slimline property slides gracefully between two traditionally styled homes, asserting itself as a standout house within the neighbourhood of heritage homes. Replete with a combined floor plan of approximately 90 square metres, there is no doubt this is a compact abode, which employs every centimetre of space to ensure a comfortable and thoughtful design.
Inside the dwelling we are treated to surprisingly open and airy rooms, each with a Zen-like minimalist aesthetic. Utilising ample glazing and large open walkways, this residence forms a unique symbiosis with the natural environment, helping it to feel at one with the surrounding landscape.
As we first set our eyes upon this dwelling, it is clear that this is a surprisingly unique and characterful abode. Modernity in its architectural shape and form, the overall ambience is one of serenity and peacefulness. Balking the trend for darker façades, the designers of this residence have instead opted for a highly reflective cream hue.
Set between two typical neighbourhood properties, our feature home is a beacon of bright illumination in a streetscape that favours run-of-the-mill dwellings. The front entrance is accessed via a long staircase to the second floor, while there is also a neat driveway that provides space for a vehicle, motorbikes, bicycles etc. Let's take a peek upstairs!
Upstairs the walkway is a beautiful entry point for the home, and helps the space to feel as though it is at one with the surrounding environment. Throughout the new construction site, plants and trees have been planted thoughtfully to evoke an organic sense of nature.
Here in this image we are given the best view of the juxtaposition between this dwelling and the neighbouring homes. The stark white stucco of the contemporary structure works perfectly against the vine covered adjacent abode, ensuring a sense of futuristic style and refinement.
Moving inside the dwelling and into the front living room, we certainly aren't disappointed by what we see! The light filled interior boasts a overwhelmingly commodious aura and atmosphere, perfectly designed with minimalist built-in furniture to further the sense of space.
The large feature window acts as a moving piece of artwork, with changing scenes throughout the seasons. Again the colour scheme is white, which reflects the exterior façade, while also increasing the roominess.
To maximise illumination and sense of freedom within the home, earthy hues have been utilised to provide a grounded feeling to the overall scheme. Within this hallway we are able to see the large roof light, which further adds to the airiness of the home, bringing a huge volume of natural illumination into the corridor space.
Through the slender hall, we are also provided a brief glimpse of the kitchen island, which sits effortlessly within the living area, perfectly surrounded by large glazed windows.
There is no doubt that this home feels far larger than its modest 90 square metres. The interior, although slim and slender, is designed in such a way that the rooms give off a spacious quality. Here in the children's playroom, emphasis is again on minimalism, helping the area feel welcoming, light and unhindered by accessories or household appurtenances.
Additionally, we adore the way the different sections of the home are connected via slimline corridors, as this contributes to a sense of movement and cohesion within the house.
No tour would be complete without a quick peek inside one of the more intimate spaces of a house. Here in the bathroom we are blown away by the sleek serenity and peacefulness that this room offers. A white colour scheme helps to keep the area feeling spacious and roomy, while the standout feature is a mirror that intersects the large garden-view window.
Through the door the bath and shower room can be seen, elegantly replete with the same white hues and tones. Overall this stunning space is a brilliant example of class and simplicity, with a refined aesthetic that helps bring together all of the other domestic elements within the home.
