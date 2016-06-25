10 simple ways to give your bathroom a luxe makeover

An oft-neglected space within our homes, the bathroom is undeniably a private room for contemplation, relaxation and serene solace. So why is it so often that our bathrooms fall by the wayside, and miss out on their fair share of fresh design and decoration? Perhaps more emphasis is placed on areas of our homes that are used to entertain, socialise and gather. On the other hand, maybe bathrooms are simply deemed too tricky to rejuvenate.

Today on homify we are imploring you to give your wash space a second chance, and to do so we have gathered and collated 10 simple ways you can offer your bathroom a luxe makeover and facelift. From new linen to a complete layout reconfiguration, we're sure we have something for you! Read on to learn more, and transform your space with confidence and style.