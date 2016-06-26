From old to gold: a tired home gets a spectacular refresh

We are in Gdynia today, a quaint port city in Poland which overlooks the Baltic Sea. Though the city is home to a number of traditional buildings, modern architecture primarily rules the scene. And Mieszkanie w centrum Gdyni is one such apartment here, which was showing undeniable signs of ageing and needed an inspired renovation. It was full of outdated furniture, dull materials and design elements, and lacked warmth and vitality.

But the suppliers of furniture and accessories at Od Nowa Meble employed their active imagination and introduced intriguing textures and colours to make this abode a dreamy living space. You will be impressed by the manner in which the rusticity of brick has been combined with the elegance of wood and practicality of concrete in this apartment. And the simple but extremely contemporary design ideas will wow you too…