Let the light in: a Japanese apartment transformed

The brightness of white rules the renovated bathroom and enhances its spaciousness, while a pale pistachio green feature wall breaks the monotony of white. A sleek tub, useful corner shelves, contemporary fixtures and bright lighting ensure that you get to unwind in peace here.

We hope that the thoughtful and cheerful transformation of this once mundane Japanese home was able to inspire you! If you're looking for more ideas, here is another revamp story you shouldn't miss: From rags to riches: an apartment’s luxurious makeover.