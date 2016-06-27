Let the light in: a Japanese apartment transformed

Contemporary Japanese abodes are all about bright airiness, openness and timeless class. And they make clever use of wood, visually interesting hues and simple but chic design ideas to achieve it. Aesthetic and functional lighting and incorporation of organic elements like plants are also increasingly receiving focus. So naturally this compact apartment in Owariasahi, a Japanese prefecture, underwent a refreshing makeover to say goodbye to its dark and dingy former self. The renovation and restoration experts at Frchis, Works, used their visionary and modern ideas to transform the once dull apartment into an enticing and breathable sanctuary of sorts. So let’s take a closer look to witness how this was accomplished…
The entryway prior to the makeover was a dark and depressing passage which used to appear more forbidding than inviting. The space needed opening up and cried out for some cheery touches. So the professionals came up with some clever structural tweaks to make it happen.
The walls on either side of the entryway were transformed drastically to introduce a bright and open ambience. Glass and mirrors now unite to complement the white ceiling and cabinet on the right, and have helped in emphasising the integrated feel of the space. The beautiful interiors can be viewed from this vantage point, while the slatted wooden door seems ready to let the freely-flowing air do all the talking required. The dark and rich wooden flooring spells sheer sophistication.
Darkness used to engulf the unimpressive kitchen and balcony before the renovation. There was the need to utilise the available space efficiently and with taste. And the designers had an open-plan layout in mind. So here’s what they did…
The passage leading you to the balcony is now lined with dark and stylish wood, as far as the floor and the partition-like structure are concerned. A mix of modern sconce lights and concealed lighting fill the area with a soft and soothing glow. A casual and comfy living space now stands between you and the airy and sunny balcony. A long and sleek console table holds the television, and faces the cosy armchair and plush rug. A verdant potted plant offers organic company to the urban charm of the space. And right next to the living area lies the revamped and spicy kitchen.
Observe how the use of patterned tiles alongside dark wooden planks demarcates the kitchen from the living space. The living area that is visible now features a simple and stylish sofa, a cushioned three-legged stool and a minimalistic coffee table. But what steals the show is the bright orange-yellow of the kitchen cabinets, which fills the space with powerful energy and positivity. So now you can cook and chat with your guests with a fervour that was missing before.
This nook is the fun and quirky highlight of this apartment, thanks to the brilliant red and yellow hammock which promises unadulterated pleasure. You can swing away in this contraption during leisure hours, on weekends, or at times when you need a break. Potted plants and vintage lamps along with a traditional rocking chair add to the laid-back serenity of this corner.
White and different shades of wood dominate this austere but sensible bedroom, where a wall-mounted bench acts as the bed! The slatted wall ensures that the room stays well-ventilated, while a stack of shelves in the corner takes care of storage needs.
The brightness of white rules the renovated bathroom and enhances its spaciousness, while a pale pistachio green feature wall breaks the monotony of white. A sleek tub, useful corner shelves, contemporary fixtures and bright lighting ensure that you get to unwind in peace here.
We hope that the thoughtful and cheerful transformation of this once mundane Japanese home was able to inspire you!