New heights: a rooftop apartment gets a Zen makeover

The makeover ensured that the old and drab kitchen becomes a modular delight, with adequate space allotted for all modern appliances. The numerous white and glossy cabinets make organising and finding all kitchen essentials a breeze. The bold yet elegant red countertop is a sleek affair with an embedded cook top and minimalistic fixtures for easy cooking.

This Spanish home is now a far cry from its former ruinous self, and has emerged to become a design and decor delight with the help of the right ideas, materials and textures. Sudden pops of colours and quaint dollops of earthiness make this abode stand out from the rest! Check out another home renovation success for more ideas: A home without style gets a spectacular revamp.