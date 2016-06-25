The narrow Mexican home that feels huge

It is rare to come across a narrow home built on a plot just 6.5 meters wide. So it's with great pleasure that we present La Casa Desnuda, a Mexican home with a very special spirit.

This stunning industrial-style home might only be 6.5 meters wide, but it is 27.5 meters long and rises to cover a full 150 meters of floor space over three levels. Narrow homes always run the danger of feeling pokey, but that is hardly an issue here. The unusual shape has been skilfully utilised to create a home with soaring grace. Stunning tall glass doors lead to the back garden, the walls and floors are replete in natural materials, and the interior is surprisingly bright. There is even an interesting internal courtyard in the bedroom.

Come with us on a photo tour to see these quirky design features! The home comes to us courtesy of architects Taller Architecture, and there are lots of ideas here that could inspire you to look a little differently at a very narrow plot…