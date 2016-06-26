Your browser is out-of-date.

8 of the best kitchens with dining rooms

Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist dining room Grey
Apart from the added convenience of having your eating space directly adjacent to your cooking space, eat-in kitchens, or dining room/kitchen combinations are a stylish and often highly desirable option for a sophisticated dwelling. Providing an open integration of the two living zones, this neat pairing is both trendy and excellent for a family friendly abode. 

Today on homify we are paying homage to the humble kitchen and dining room, by presenting you with our favourite 8 examples of this timeless marriage. Whether you desire a classically designed room, or lean more towards a ground-breaking test of modernity, we have a scheme to suit you! Read on below to gain a little domestic inspiration, while peeking inside some of today's most glamorous and well-designed properties. 

1. Maximise your floorplan

Ispirazione nordica, ministudio architetti ministudio architetti Minimalist dining room
If you are working with a compact floor plan, consider built-in bench seating to provide a sleek and clutter free ambience. This example is a perfect demonstration of space-saving design, which works extremely well with the room's minute dimensions. 

2. Making the most of space

FORESQUE RESIDENCES homify Scandinavian style kitchen
Living in Hong Kong often means we need to sacrifice a little space in our homes. However, this neat apartment wonderfully combines a fully functional kitchen, along with enough dining space to host a stylish shindig, or intimate dinner party. 

3. The ultimate entertainer

Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist dining room Grey
Perfect for those who boast a larger than normal floor plan, this open and airy space is beautifully spacious, and wonderfully welcoming with the slimline kitchen and adjacent dining area. 

If you are considering a new layout for your home, ensure you chat to an architect to the get the right advice, and a style to suit your dwelling and your desired aesthetic. 

4. Room for everyone

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style dining room
With enough room to seat the entire family, this bench style dining space is beautifully paired with an informal breakfast bar, ensuring everyone has enough space and somewhere to relax.

5. The all-in-one

Piso Vilas, Castroferro Arquitectos Castroferro Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Not content to be on its own, this dining table is joined to the kitchen island, providing an inclusive sense of cohesion and movement within the room. Replete with an earthy colour scheme, this space has a Scandinavian essence to its design, creating a simplistic yet inviting aura. 

6. Prefabricated housing at its best

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern dining room
Prefab housing has come a long way in the last couple of decades, and now boasts beautifully modern designs that are sure to impress. 

This dining space is within a compact modular house, which beautifully combines the kitchen and the dining space. Sleek and chic, this is definitely one home we would love to visit!

7. The classic eat-in kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
Nothing says classic, refined taste quite like this gorgeous country style kitchen. Replete with a range of pastel hues, and beautifully lit thanks to the ample glazing, this is one kitchen and dining room that simply oozes appeal!

8. Bold and eye-catching

ランドマークになる家 ／ zuiun, zuiun建築設計事務所 ／ 株式会社 ZUIUN zuiun建築設計事務所 ／ 株式会社 ZUIUN Modern dining room
The last kitchen and dining room on our list is seriously stylish! Replete with a dark feature wall, contrasting metallic pendant lights, and a beautifully comfortable dining setting, this is one set up that is unlikely to diminish in style of pizazz. 

We particularly love the bench style seating, which allows the table to be reconfigured should the space need to be used for something else.  

Want more? Check out some additional domestic inspiration here: Give your kitchen a rustic makeover!

Magical small space: A Japanese home less than 38m²
Which space is your favourite? Let us know what you liked (or disliked) in the comments below!

