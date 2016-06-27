10 design ideas for small dining rooms

Dining rooms are crucial areas within our dwelling's interior. Not simply a place to eat, it is also here that we socialise with friends and guest, often sharing stories over tasty and delicious meals. Dining rooms are spaces we reconnect with our family after a long day, and they provide the ideal spot to relax and unwind. However living in Hong Kong often means compromising on interior space, and for a lot of us, designating an additional room for the unique purpose of dining, is often a luxury not generally afforded to apartment-dwelling folks.

That is where homify step in with a few hints and ideas to turn even the most humble of spaces into a stylish and sophisticated dining room!

Today, we're helping you to take a look at how you can decorate and design your compact areas, in order for them to look and feel larger. If you are fed up with an impractical or minuscule dining room, read on for a little guidance and domestic direction…