10 design ideas for small dining rooms

Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture PATH Architecture Modern dining room
Dining rooms are crucial areas within our dwelling's interior. Not simply a place to eat, it is also here that we socialise with friends and guest, often sharing stories over tasty and delicious meals. Dining rooms are spaces we reconnect with our family after a long day, and they provide the ideal spot to relax and unwind. However living in Hong Kong often means compromising on interior space, and for a lot of us, designating an additional room for the unique purpose of dining, is often a luxury not generally afforded to apartment-dwelling folks. 

That is where homify step in with a few hints and ideas to turn even the most humble of spaces into a stylish and sophisticated dining room! 

Today, we're helping you to take a look at how you can decorate and design your compact areas, in order for them to look and feel larger. If you are fed up with an impractical or minuscule dining room, read on for a little guidance and domestic direction…

1. Sleek and chic

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style kitchen
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Making the most of its compact space, this neat Scandinavian-esque room is replete with sliding door storage, which hides all the room's necessary amenities. 

2. Eclectic practicality

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style dining room
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

Go eclectic with a range of different dining chairs. Not only will you boost your design nous, you'll create a room that is interesting for yourself and your guests. 

3. The perfect integrated space

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the best small dining rooms we have seen, this gorgeous space occupies a corner that would otherwise be unused. Employing bench seating adds to the practicality of the room, while the tiled floor provides depth and interest. 

4. Effortlessly cool

44평형 아파트 인테리어 전체시공부터 스타일링까지, 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 Modern dining room
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

With effortlessly chic subway style tiling throughout, this room is beautifully designed to feel relaxing, restful, and wonderfully Zen. Once again bench seating has been utilised to add versatility to the room, ensuring a purposeful and practical living zone. 

5. Tremendously timber

Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture PATH Architecture Modern dining room
PATH Architecture

Laurelhurst Carriage House

PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture

In this carriage house, the dining table and chairs have been designed to fit together like a puzzle. This means that when not in use, each chair can be pushed underneath the table, keeping the room free, providing ease of movement through the space.

6. Sophisticated opulence

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style dining room
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Who says a dining table needs to be large to be opulent? This compact space ticks all of the stylistic boxes, creating a room that is both high on fashion and retro chic. 

If you need assistance in decorating or designing your abode, chat to a professional and ensure you get the right advice to create your dream dining room. 

7. A multipurpose area

Apartamento 45m2 en el Ensanche de Bilbao, Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Modern dining room
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

When you are working with a small area in your compact home, you want to make sure it is versatile and practical. Here the dining space can be used as a meeting point for the dwelling, as well as a place for children to sit and complete homework, while the parents prepare dinner. 

8. Comfort and style

Courtyard House - East Dulwich, Designcubed Designcubed Modern dining room
Designcubed

Courtyard House — East Dulwich

Designcubed
Designcubed
Designcubed

To ensure maximum comfort and style of your compact dining room, you need to ensure it is well-lit. This gorgeous example seamlessly employs roof lights to illuminate the space, but you could alternatively invest in a stylish pendant light, or wall-mounted sconces. 

9. Characterful and charismatic

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Full of character, this room wonderfully combines a sense of charisma with thoughtful dining room pieces to create an eclectic ambience, rich in detail and space-saving features. 

10. The ultimate space saver

Dworek Mennonicki 1880 r , PROJEKT MB PROJEKT MB Classic style dining room
PROJEKT MB

PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB

Of all the space-saving dining rooms we have seen, this definitely has to be one of the finest. Replete with an eye-catching upholstered bench seat, classic furniture, and a huge reflective mirror, this room is a wonderfully thoughtful and stylish space. 

We hope our Ideabook provided you with a few neat tips and tricks to easily decorate your compact dining room! If you would like some more inspiration, check out: Fabulous table-top ideas for dining tables

Do you have any tips or tricks for our homify community? We'd love for you to contribute by leaving a comment below!

