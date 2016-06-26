9 essentials to prepare your home for sale

With such a large number of dwellings on the market, homebuyers are becoming increasingly choosy with their preferences and demands. Without a doubt buyers are looking to purchase the best house or apartment they can get, often for the least amount of money spent. Keeping this in mind, it is essential your abode stands out from the rest, and imparts a sense of individuality or uniqueness.
But where does one start when attempting to create a desirable property? Luckily we're here to help, with our 9 essentials to prepare your dwelling for sale. From ensuring it is neat and clutter free, to removing personal items, we have got you covered. If you need a helping hand, or would simply like to take a peek inside some seriously stylish abodes, read on below!
Tone down your interior by opting for a fresh coat of white or cream paint. Neutral hues are far more appealing to homebuyers as it allows the space to feel open and airy, while also allowing providing the ability to imagine their own interior scheme or design.
Clutter is a huge turn off to potential homebuyers! Ensure your home stands out from the rest by taking some time to rid your dwelling of any off-putting clutter, mess or junk.
Roof leaks, ceiling cracks, noisy plumbing, and broken interior fittings are small problems that will make a huge negative impression on your overall abode. Fix any frustrating problems and ensure your dwelling runs smoothly.
If you need any extra help with the overall design and scheme in your home, consider chatting to a home stager who will alter your dwelling to suit potential homebuyers demands and desires.
Unfortunately, that picture of your family hanging on the wall that you adore has to go. In order for homebuyers to feel as though they could live in your property, you need to remove personal photos, ornaments, and anything that is related directly to yourself. This includes artwork that might look nice to you, but might not be to your potential buyer's taste.
Grab those rubber gloves, it is time to clean, shine, polish and scrub your dwelling until it is looking brand new. Focus on tile grout, wall marks, as well as your kitchen and bathroom, which tend to accumulate dirt and grime over time.
A stagnant residence is undeniably an unappealing dwelling to prospective buyers, as well as to friends and guests. Implement some air fresheners once you thoroughly clean your home, and consider some fresh floral bouquets to keep each room feeling lively and odour free.
If you have a house you need to ensure your garden is tidy, well pruned, and free from any rubbish. If you live in an apartment, you don't necessarily have to worry about a garden, but you should ensure your front door is functional, clean, and your entrance space is clutter free.
As well as the aforementioned notion of clearing clutter, it is also a good idea to put away any unnecessary accessories and ornaments. Keep your space minimal and it will far more appealing and desirable.
If you can maximise natural light in your dwelling you will have a far higher success rate when you sell. Individuals want light-filled interior spaces, and therefore, it is essential you choose the right curtains, as well as the right mood lighting.
If your home is dark and poorly lit, invest in ambient lighting to give the impression of a bright and airy space.
