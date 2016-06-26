Your browser is out-of-date.

9 essentials to prepare your home for sale

Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
With such a large number of dwellings on the market, homebuyers are becoming increasingly choosy with their preferences and demands. Without a doubt buyers are looking to purchase the best house or apartment they can get, often for the least amount of money spent. Keeping this in mind, it is essential your abode stands out from the rest, and imparts a sense of individuality or uniqueness.

But where does one start when attempting to create a desirable property? Luckily we're here to help, with our 9 essentials to prepare your dwelling for sale. From ensuring it is neat and clutter free, to removing personal items, we have got you covered. If you need a helping hand, or would simply like to take a peek inside some seriously stylish abodes, read on below!

1. Go neutral with your colour scheme

Alsemberg, ZR-architects ZR-architects Modern living room
ZR-architects

ZR-architects
ZR-architects
ZR-architects

Tone down your interior by opting for a fresh coat of white or cream paint. Neutral hues are far more appealing to homebuyers as it allows the space to feel open and airy, while also allowing providing the ability to imagine their own interior scheme or design. 

2. Clear that clutter ASAP!

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Clutter is a huge turn off to potential homebuyers! Ensure your home stands out from the rest by taking some time to rid your dwelling of any off-putting clutter, mess or junk. 

3. Make any necessary repairs

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Roof leaks, ceiling cracks, noisy plumbing, and broken interior fittings are small problems that will make a huge negative impression on your overall abode. Fix any frustrating problems and ensure your dwelling runs smoothly. 

If you need any extra help with the overall design and scheme in your home, consider chatting to a home stager who will alter your dwelling to suit potential homebuyers demands and desires. 

4. Remove personal items

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Unfortunately, that picture of your family hanging on the wall that you adore has to go. In order for homebuyers to feel as though they could live in your property, you need to remove personal photos, ornaments, and anything that is related directly to yourself. This includes artwork that might look nice to you, but might not be to your potential buyer's taste. 

5. Shine, polish and clean

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Grab those rubber gloves, it is time to clean, shine, polish and scrub your dwelling until it is looking brand new. Focus on tile grout, wall marks, as well as your kitchen and bathroom, which tend to accumulate dirt and grime over time. 

6. Remove any odours

Projekt Altbauwohnung Harvestehude , decorazioni decorazioni Modern living room
decorazioni

decorazioni
decorazioni
decorazioni

A stagnant residence is undeniably an unappealing dwelling to prospective buyers, as well as to friends and guests. Implement some air fresheners once you thoroughly clean your home, and consider some fresh floral bouquets to keep each room feeling lively and odour free.

7. Work on your curbside appeal (or interior entrance)

Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect

If you have a house you need to ensure your garden is tidy, well pruned, and free from any rubbish. If you live in an apartment, you don't necessarily have to worry about a garden, but you should ensure your front door is functional, clean, and your entrance space is clutter free. 

8. Put accessories into boxes

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist living room
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

As well as the aforementioned notion of clearing clutter, it is also a good idea to put away any unnecessary accessories and ornaments. Keep your space minimal and it will far more appealing and desirable.

9. Work on your lighting

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern living room Wood
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

If you can maximise natural light in your dwelling you will have a far higher success rate when you sell. Individuals want light-filled interior spaces, and therefore, it is essential you choose the right curtains, as well as the right mood lighting. 

If your home is dark and poorly lit, invest in ambient lighting to give the impression of a bright and airy space. 

Hopefully those tips and tricks get you on the way to home-selling heaven! If you would like to read more, check out: The cube house with a caramel glow

From old to gold: a tired home gets a spectacular refresh
Do you have any experience with home staging or selling a dwelling? If you would like to contribute to our homify community, leave a comment below!

