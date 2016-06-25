Magical small space: A Japanese home less than 38m²

The thing about designing a house with clean lines and seamless flows is that it's actually quite daring. It's the architectural equivalent of being vulnerable. Minimalist structures and designs invite onlookers to view every detail with a magnifying glass; there are no ornate patterns or unique lines to distract you.

And so it is with this tranquil home, designed by architects KK Den. Form and function; both are given priority here and the overall look is clutter-free and ultimately, stress-free. Scroll down to find out how the architects managed to create a soothing space that is sure to inspire you to go the minimalist way!