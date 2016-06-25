Magical small space: A Japanese home less than 38m²

The thing about designing a house with clean lines and seamless flows is that it's actually quite daring. It's the architectural equivalent of being vulnerable. Minimalist structures and designs invite onlookers to view every detail with a magnifying glass; there are no ornate patterns or unique lines to distract you.
And so it is with this tranquil home, designed by architects KK Den. Form and function; both are given priority here and the overall look is clutter-free and ultimately, stress-free. Scroll down to find out how the architects managed to create a soothing space that is sure to inspire you to go the minimalist way!
The facade of this house is traditional in the design of its structure, but that's where it ends. Tones of slate grey and white contribute to the polished look. The garden patch ensures that the harshness of the grey is muted and adds to the warm, alpine feel of the place.
Wood on wood (on wood) may sound like an overkill but in reality feels like an unfussy transition from one to the other. The dining and living space looks seamlessly out onto the garden, allowing for a wealth of natural light. Accessories are kept to a bare minimum to accentuate the natural vibe of the house.
A neutral palette and overhead wooden beams keeps the lounge room laid-back and fuss-free. Add to that the lightly padded flooring and room dividers (that cast some lovely light shadows) and you won't want to step away from here for too long.
Perhaps the last thing you'd expect to see in a modern home is a rustic wood-burner, but here you are! This energy-efficient heating system and the dark stone flooring breaks the monotony in the lounge room and keeps things cosy and charming. The rich tone of the surrounding timber is beautifully offset by the burner's matte black finish.
Despite its enviably cool appearance, this is not a outdoor hotel bathroom in Bali! To contribute to the general airiness and breathing space that the entire house boasts, the architects chose to adorn the bathroom with large windows and throw in pebbles and tall greenery, all of which blur the lines between inside and outside. The inside itself is kept simple, with clean lines and camouflaged storage. The chic, industrial fittings and limited palette give it a pleasingly utilitarian ambience.
Are you impressed with this minimal abode? If you'd like to see more modern architecture, take a look at: A slender home of Japanese innovation.