Before and after: a dull apartment gets a playful upgrade

Caprino Veronese is a beautiful Italian municipality famous for its idyllic countryside setting, fragrant vineyards and stunning traditional architectures. But fashionable modern apartments are also rearing their heads in this region, to cater to the needs of the urban population. Dingy and dated homes are receiving gorgeous makeovers to allure buyers or renters with contemporary mindsets.

And Strike is one such apartment in Caprino Veronese, which caught the attention of the architects at Padiglione B for a makeover adventure. Though bare and unimpressive at first, the abode was decked with modish design elements and individualistic decor accents for an endearing final result. You will especially adore the balanced use of bright colours and art installations which make this residence unique and cheery.