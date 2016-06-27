9 ways to incorporate a bathroom into the bedroom

The idea of incorporating a bathroom into your bedroom might seem like sheer indulgence to some. But for others it sounds like a potential nightmare! After all, most of us love our privacy and no matter how close we may feel to our partners, sometimes we don't want to share absolutely everything with them. Others may be concerned about the potential for water damage, taking up bedroom floor space or sleeping in a room with high levels of condensation.

But what if there was a way to incorporate a bathroom into the bedroom in a smart way? Well, here at homify we have gathered up 9 examples that got us thinking about the ensuite bathroom in a new way. Come with us to check them out!