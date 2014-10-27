Book storage and display options

For many of us, a house without books can never be a home. Books make a place feel lived in; when someone has built up a large collection of books, it’s fair to assume they have been in the same place for a while and plan to be there for at least a while longer. Books, perhaps more than any other object, reveal the character and interests of the inhabitants. Not only that, they can be beautiful design objects in themselves. It may be sensible to avoid judging a book by its cover, but there’s no denying that some books just beg to be displayed, as much for their aesthetic as for their content. Collectively, as well as individually, books can liven up a dull living space, adding colour and diversity. There are so many ways to make books a key feature of your interior – here are just a few.