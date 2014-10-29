Bring the outdoors indoors: incredible conservatories

When you do it right, a conservatory can be the most special room in your house. A conservatory is a unique space where outdoors meets in; where nature meets design. It can,and should, be so much more than just a living room with glass walls. You may have space for a conservatory but are hesitant because you don’t want to reduce your outdoor space. However, there is no reason why you can’t incorporate garden elements into your conservatory, as some of these designs will show. Your conservatory will be the sunniest room in your home, so here’s some inspiration on how to make it the happiest as well.