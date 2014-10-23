Wonderful wooden interiors

Perhaps too often unfairly overlooked in favour of its more glamorous crystal counterpart, the wooden chandelier is a rarely-used decorative feature. Look at this impressive piece. Again, the room features exposed beams, but in this case the whole feel of the room is very rustic and rural. Where the previous example used exposes beams to create an organic contrast within a stark and minimalist space, this room’s beams act as a complement to the overall nature-oriented feel of the whole room. From the mounted antlers to the wooden lighting piece to the fur-covered chairs visible in the background, this is a room that belongs in the countryside. We don’t know what’s outside the house, but we can imagine it’s a wilderness – and the designer has brought a little bit of that wilderness indoors.