Wonderful wooden interiors

Making wooden elements and furniture a central feature of your home is a good way to make things instantly feel a little cosier. The timeless charm and practicality of wood are obvious, but it’s also one of the most versatile materials you can use in your home. From classical grandeur to country kitchen charm, wood can be used in so many different ways and to so many different effects. Never underestimate the power of a tree!
Exposed beams are always a drop-dead gorgeous design feature, but these are truly unique. With their uneven, inconsistent form they almost look like they were stripped straight from the tree and installed in the house with minimal intervention from workmen. The room itself feels marvellously organic, with the markedly inorganic furnishings providing a stark contrast. Painting these beams white was also a stroke of genius, as to leave them their natural colour might cause things to feel too unfinished, or too rustic.
Perhaps too often unfairly overlooked in favour of its more glamorous crystal counterpart, the wooden chandelier is a rarely-used decorative feature. Look at this impressive piece. Again, the room features exposed beams, but in this case the whole feel of the room is very rustic and rural. Where the previous example used exposes beams to create an organic contrast within a stark and minimalist space, this room’s beams act as a complement to the overall nature-oriented feel of the whole room. From the mounted antlers to the wooden lighting piece to the fur-covered chairs visible in the background, this is a room that belongs in the countryside. We don’t know what’s outside the house, but we can imagine it’s a wilderness – and the designer has brought a little bit of that wilderness indoors.
Again from the same designer, this bed appears to have been organically formed rather than crafted. Departing from straight lines in its use of branches and driftwood, it and the room seem to have been born together: from the low-key natural tones of the floor and walls to the tree pictures on the walls, there could be no surroundings more fitting for this eye-catching piece. If you’d like to feel at one with nature but the more impractical elements of camping don’t appeal to you, going to sleep in this bed could be the next best thing.
We don’t know where this house is located but its porch area screams countryside. With its wooden decking, wall, beams and supports this area could be the site of many evening family gatherings in the balmy country air. A rocking chair would not look out of place (and nor would a barbecue).
Every element of this stunning bedroom is so smooth and symmetrical that even though its main material is wood, it couldn’t be more different to the flowing lines and natural influence of some of the other designs in this ideabook. There is something very nautical about the whole effect; the room almost feels like a cabin on a boat.
This fireplace is utterly basic: three pieces of wood, almost still in their natural form, placed together to form a mantelpiece. It should look lazy, but it actually looks fantastic – and partly because the rest of the room has so little going on, making this the focal point. Insert this fireplace into a room like the one seen above with the wooden chandelier and it might be too much, but here it works brilliantly.