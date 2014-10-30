Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Floral prints: not just for your granny

Homify HK Homify HK
Tapeten, Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Walls & flooringWallpaper
Loading admin actions …

What do you think of when you think of floral prints? Twee country decor? Your grandparents’ sofa? Their curtains that should have been left in the 1950s? Well, it doesn’t need to be like that: done right, floral patterns and prints can help give your home a modern makeover, rather than setting it back to the past. With more and more designers drawing inspiration from nature for their products, there’s a growing trend towards cool and contemporary floral. And of course, if vintage chic is what you’re after, a well-chosen floral print can be just the ticket. Here are some floral-themed products that will suit a wide range of homes and tastes.

Brave and bold

Handmade Fern Lampshade and Rubberwood Floor Lamp, For All We Know For All We Know Living roomLighting
For All We Know

Handmade Fern Lampshade and Rubberwood Floor Lamp

For All We Know
For All We Know
For All We Know

Flowers aren’t always delicate and fragile. This wonderful cushion is anything but understated, with its strong colour contrasts and the strangely geometric quality of its pattern making it a real attention-grabber. Pieces like this are ideal for making a loud and proud statement in an otherwise muted living room. Even on its own it’s a standout item, but pair it with another cushion in a contrasting but equally out-there print and you’ll truly make an impact.

Back to (pre)school

Kitchen, Leeds, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Eclectic style kitchen
Crow&#39;s Nest Interiors

Kitchen, Leeds

Crow's Nest Interiors
Crow&#39;s Nest Interiors
Crow's Nest Interiors

The big, bold colours and prints of these chairs is fantastically reminiscent of the colourful furniture many of us associate with our childhoods. They’re playful, unique and vibrant, but the prints are still grown up enough to place this furniture firmly in the adult domain. Combined with this wonderful contrasting table, chairs like these will provide an irresistible spark of light and life to your kitchen. The fact that the prints on the chairs don’t match is a lovely little quirk that just adds to their appeal. You can also easily recreate this look yourself by salvaging vintage chairs and recovering the seats with a selection of bold printed fabrics of your own choosing. The fun’s in the mixing and matching!

Make prints the focus

Bedding, bluebellgray bluebellgray BedroomTextiles
bluebellgray

Bedding

bluebellgray
bluebellgray
bluebellgray

Here, the traditionally mumsy floral bedspread gets a makeover, with its patterns picked out on discs on the wall and in the bedside lamp. It’s a strong look and certainly not for everyone,  but it’s a great example of how being a little creative and really letting your floral prints take centre stage can totally transform a space. The walls in this room are a lovely shade but they’re so dark that they really needed something very special to brighten them up. The vivid floral prints here, combined with the contrast provided by the sunshine-yellow door, are the perfect solution.

The primary issue

Edge Coffee Table homify HouseholdHomewares
homify

Edge Coffee Table

homify
homify
homify

This table mixes a traditional silhouette with a vibrant print in primary colours, resulting in a truly unique effect. Love it or hate it, you’re definitely going to have an opinion on it – and it’s pretty much the definition of contemporary floral. Again, there’s something very reminiscent of childhood here, perhaps comfortingly so. But you can bet that adult visitors will be very interested in this piece as well.

Classic vintage

Dining Room, Lavish Shoestring Lavish Shoestring Dining roomCrockery & glassware
Lavish Shoestring

Dining Room

Lavish Shoestring
Lavish Shoestring
Lavish Shoestring

OK, so this plate might be a little more in line with what we typically associate with the idea of floral prints. Pastel colours – check. Whimsical roses – check. Gold border – check. But just because it’s not contemporary doesn't mean it’s not creative. There is a real joy in collecting mismatched vintage crockery from markets and fairs, with the ultimate goal being to have no two plates in your cupboard quite the same.

Metallic charm

Tapeten, Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Walls & flooringWallpaper
Peer Steinbach—Raumaustattermeister mit Stil

Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil
Peer Steinbach—Raumaustattermeister mit Stil
Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil

This floral wallpaper is decadent, rich and outrageous – especially paired with the silver chair seen here. You won’t find this look in a country cottage. Floral wallpaper is a great way to make a feature of one particular wall – though cover the whole room in it and you’re at risk of overwhelming the place.

Bring the outdoors indoors: incredible conservatories
How do you use floral prints in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks