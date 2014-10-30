Floral prints: not just for your granny

What do you think of when you think of floral prints? Twee country decor? Your grandparents’ sofa? Their curtains that should have been left in the 1950s? Well, it doesn’t need to be like that: done right, floral patterns and prints can help give your home a modern makeover, rather than setting it back to the past. With more and more designers drawing inspiration from nature for their products, there’s a growing trend towards cool and contemporary floral. And of course, if vintage chic is what you’re after, a well-chosen floral print can be just the ticket. Here are some floral-themed products that will suit a wide range of homes and tastes.