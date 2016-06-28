A family home of form and function

This simple, solid abode has all the essentials of a great family home; chic entertaining areas, great storage and a bright interior with chunky wooden features. But the most striking aspect is undoubtedly the fresh, modern design.

The home is composed of two simple rectangular volumes which have been overlaid to create a two-level home with a simple division of living spaces. The exterior is otherwise quite minimalist, so this feature also gives the home interest and variety. The windows are large and once we enter the home, this translates into an interior with a bright, sunny ambience. This is certainly a home for those who want a simple family dwelling with a fresh modern feel. It is brought to us courtesy of Swiss architects Hunkeler Partner. So come with us on a photo tour to learn more. Enjoy!