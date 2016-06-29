10 ideas for perfect pallet furniture

In today’s throwaway society we are undeniably accustomed to living a life with copious amounts of garbage, and an undesirable attitude that pretty much everything is easily disposable. Planned obsolescence is no myth; items are specifically given a use-by date in order to encourage users to toss them, and buy something new. Keeping this in mind, it is no wonder that our landfills are full, our waterways are polluted, and our environment is suffering.
But what can one do to change this destructive pattern? Recycling and repurposing can breathe new life into items deemed to be junk or garbage. From reusing furniture, to refurbishing old and underused items, there are plenty of ways we can become more sustainable and eco-friendly.
So today on homify we’ve rounded up some of the most inventive and remarkable repurposed pallet furniture, to provide a little inspiration for your next DIY project. Check out the images below, and tackle your next project with confidence and style!
First up, and possibly not suitable for the amateur DIYer, this hanging bed is unbelievably eye catching. Suspended from four ceiling-mounted ropes, you are guaranteed to sleep like a king or queen in this intriguing and remarkable bedroom design.
Simple, chic and practical; this outdoor seat perfectly embodies the brilliance of pallet furniture. Topped with an array of comfy cushions, this shabby chic-style creation is the ideal spot to read a book or lounge with friends.
Pull those pallets apart and utilise the recycled timber to create something truly special. This matching set might take a little ingenuity, but the results are priceless!
Another outdoor seating set, these pallets have been repurposed as two sofas and a table. Shabby chic style at its best, these pieces are sure to delight and intrigue.
For maximum efficiency, why not add some wheels to the base of your pallet? Here the resulting item is wonderfully rustic, and would look perfect in a range of interior settings.
Mount your pallets to a clear wall and utilise their shape and form to create a stylish green wall. Ideal for balconies, this is sure to bring energy and verve to your outdoor (or indoor) space.
Our next piece is a wonderful dining table that wouldn’t look out of place in a coastal-themed home. Whitewashed to give a sense of freshness to the recycled timber, this piece is beautifully simple, and a great solution when repurposing a pallet.
If you want to give your repurposed pallets a little sophistication, why not paint them black? This example shows how brilliantly they can work as outdoor furniture, adding a sense of style and trendiness to the terrace.
As well as the aforementioned green wall, this slightly smaller example is a great idea when planting herbs and spices on your balcony, or even in your kitchen.
Finally we take a look at one of the finest pieces of pallet furniture we have seen. Two pallets have been joined, sanded and stained, then topped with a piece of glass to offer maximum efficiency.
