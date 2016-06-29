10 ideas for perfect pallet furniture

In today’s throwaway society we are undeniably accustomed to living a life with copious amounts of garbage, and an undesirable attitude that pretty much everything is easily disposable. Planned obsolescence is no myth; items are specifically given a use-by date in order to encourage users to toss them, and buy something new. Keeping this in mind, it is no wonder that our landfills are full, our waterways are polluted, and our environment is suffering.

But what can one do to change this destructive pattern? Recycling and repurposing can breathe new life into items deemed to be junk or garbage. From reusing furniture, to refurbishing old and underused items, there are plenty of ways we can become more sustainable and eco-friendly.

So today on homify we’ve rounded up some of the most inventive and remarkable repurposed pallet furniture, to provide a little inspiration for your next DIY project. Check out the images below, and tackle your next project with confidence and style!