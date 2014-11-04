​Bright ideas: quirky lighting designs

This whimsical piece must embody one of the best uses of fluorescent tubing out there. It would put a smile on the face of the grumpiest of adults, and all children would be guaranteed to go crazy for it too. It looks especially striking in this image because of the blue wall, which makes it seem like the cloud is floating in its natural environment. It could work well against any strong-coloured background, of course – so long as the cloud’s shape stood out sufficiently. Because the light itself makes such a strong statement, the rest of the decor is almost irrelevant; but the fun, broad stripes of the tablecloth here do work particularly well.