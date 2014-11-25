Nature-inspired rooms and furniture

Your home is your shelter from the natural world; a safe, controlled environment where you can shut out the weather, hungry animals (if any exist in your region – and imaginary ones if they don’t) and the many other uncertainties and potential dangers of the wilderness. And yet most of the very most beautiful forms in the world are those imagined not by humans, but by nature. Architects, artists and designers continually draw inspiration from nature’s beauty, striving to imitate synthetically the uniquely appealing shapes and colours that have emerged organically through evolution. Whether attempting to incorporate the natural curve of a petal into the design of a chair or working extra-hard on a piece of wood to make it “unfinished”, so much of designers’ time is spent examining nature and trying to recreate what is found there. In this ideabook, we’ve collected some of the most interesting examples of the world of man following the lead of the world of nature.