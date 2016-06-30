The vertical house of Japanese minimalism

Japanese architecture never ceases to amaze us, and when it is modern Japanese architecture, an additional layer of nuance comes into the picture. The architects of the house we are looking at today, Shin Onozato, have combined the Japanese love for minimalism with unique elements of modernism. So you won't find any of those cliched Buddha statues or bamboo folding walls; instead the architects keep it breezy and simple while experimenting with geometry and textures.

One of the cool things about the property is how the architects, by building vertically, managed to use a 66-square-metre plot and convert that into a 112 square-metre living space. If you walk by the residential area that it is housed in, rest assured the facade is going to make you do a double take. But this isn't a house that is going in for shock value, but one that is subtle and understated in its appeal. It holds tight to balance, order and a love for natural beauty.