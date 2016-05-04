Wonderfully unique staircase designs

There are so many different elements to love about this remarkable design. The colour of the wood steps and the white side pieces stand out beautifully against the rich tomato hue of the wall. But more lovely still is the barely-there quality created by the high quantity of negative space underneath and between the stairs, and the suspension cords which make the stairs appear to be floating in the air.

