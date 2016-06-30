9 simple ways to make your home more Zen

So much of our time is spent at home—whether it is eating, hosting friends, working, or simply sleeping, our homes are often at the epicentre of our lives. Because of this, it is important to create a space that is welcoming, relaxing, and ultimately Zen. Stress can infiltrate our aura, contributing to weight gain, bad digestion, depression, and much, much more. Essentially the adversary of good well-being and energy, stress should be avoided when possible.
One area we can create a stress free environment is our home, which is why today we are going to take a look at 9 easy ways to make your home more Zen. Our dwellings should be a place to relax, unwind and take some time out from the hectic, often frenetic pace of life. Read on below for some ideas to transform your home into a Zen paradise, and say hello to a gorgeously design space, free from negative or harsh energy.
As they say, 'cleanliness is next to godliness'—so it might be time to transform that dirty, grimy or unpleasant space into a fresh and revitalised room. Focus on your bathroom, kitchen, and areas that may get bypassed during normal cleaning sessions.
Clutter is stress inducing, and the only way to rid yourself of this stress is to clear out that clutter! Take the weekend off, and focus on auditing your interior to keep essentials only, and remove any unneeded and unwanted mess.
If you need assistance with organisation of your home, you may want to chat to a professional, who will be able to provide brilliant ideas, tips and tricks.
Plants have been proven to detoxify air, as well as improve health. Invest in a few plants and you will be surprised how your interior improves in both ambience and liveability.
Meditation is key to stress reduction. Consider practicing at least 10-15 minutes of meditation per day to centre yourself and your mind. Setting aside a space in your home to do this is important, and you should think about purchasing comfortable mats or blankets to sit or stand on while meditating.
Keep your furniture free from harsh angles by employing or incorporating softer textiles. Throw rugs, cushions and seat pads are perfect for feeling comfortable and evoking a welcoming aesthetic.
Remove any additional bits and pieces from your bedroom, and ensure the space is clear and ready for sleep. We tend to lump clothing, as well as household miscellany into the bedroom, which can drastically reduce its sense of restfulness.
Furthermore, keep all electronics out of the bedroom, including smartphones, televisions and laptops. These will alter the energy in the space, and contribute to a tense space.
When it comes to lighting, you should attempt to maximise natural light and avoid any artificial lighting during the day. Additionally, don't employ lights that are too bright or too direct, instead opt for indirect lighting, with a soothing warmer glow.
This room is has employed a range of cool colours, including this fabulous feature wall. These hues evoke a Zen-like atmosphere, and work brilliantly in creating a chilled and pleasant environment. As well as the colour blue, focus on neutral tones and pastels, to bring a sense of style and relaxation to your interior.
Remove any room odour by employing essential oil burners or candles that will provide a soft and comfortable aura. This is especially important in the bedroom and living areas, where pleasant scents can help you to relax in the evening.
We hope this gave you a few ideas to create your Zen home!