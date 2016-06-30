Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple ways to make your home more Zen

Departamento en La Condesa, MAAD arquitectura y diseño
So much of our time is spent at home—whether it is eating, hosting friends, working, or simply sleeping, our homes are often at the epicentre of our lives. Because of this, it is important to create a space that is welcoming, relaxing, and ultimately Zen. Stress can infiltrate our aura, contributing to weight gain, bad digestion, depression, and much, much more. Essentially the adversary of good well-being and energy, stress should be avoided when possible. 

One area we can create a stress free environment is our home, which is why today we are going to take a look at 9 easy ways to make your home more Zen. Our dwellings should be a place to relax, unwind and take some time out from the hectic, often frenetic pace of life. Read on below for some ideas to transform your home into a Zen paradise, and say hello to a gorgeously design space, free from negative or harsh energy. 

1. Keep spaces clean

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Harbour Green

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

As they say, 'cleanliness is next to godliness'—so it might be time to transform that dirty, grimy or unpleasant space into a fresh and revitalised room. Focus on your bathroom, kitchen, and areas that may get bypassed during normal cleaning sessions. 

7. Remove clutter and organise your space

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

Clutter is stress inducing, and the only way to rid yourself of this stress is to clear out that clutter! Take the weekend off, and focus on auditing your interior to keep essentials only, and remove any unneeded and unwanted mess. 

If you need assistance with organisation of your home, you may want to chat to a professional, who will be able to provide brilliant ideas, tips and tricks. 

2. Bring the outside 'inside'

Residência Santa Monica Jardins VL, ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES

ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES

Plants have been proven to detoxify air, as well as improve health. Invest in a few plants and you will be surprised how your interior improves in both ambience and liveability. 

3. Make room for comfortable meditation

FUTONES , BASES TATAMI, CONVERTIBLES, EBRA NATURAL- FUTONES
EBRA NATURAL- FUTONES

EBRA NATURAL- FUTONES
EBRA NATURAL- FUTONES
EBRA NATURAL- FUTONES

Meditation is key to stress reduction. Consider practicing at least 10-15 minutes of meditation per day to centre yourself and your mind. Setting aside a space in your home to do this is important, and you should think about purchasing comfortable mats or blankets to sit or stand on while meditating. 

4. Use plenty of soft furnishings

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Keep your furniture free from harsh angles by employing or incorporating softer textiles. Throw rugs, cushions and seat pads are perfect for feeling comfortable and evoking a welcoming aesthetic. 

5. Only use your bedroom for sleeping

oriental vintage, ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

oriental vintage

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

Remove any additional bits and pieces from your bedroom, and ensure the space is clear and ready for sleep. We tend to lump clothing, as well as household miscellany into the bedroom, which can drastically reduce its sense of restfulness. 

Furthermore, keep all electronics out of the bedroom, including smartphones, televisions and laptops. These will alter the energy in the space, and contribute to a tense space. 

6. Work with your lighting

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign
arctitudesign

PW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

When it comes to lighting, you should attempt to maximise natural light and avoid any artificial lighting during the day. Additionally, don't employ lights that are too bright or too direct, instead opt for indirect lighting, with a soothing warmer glow. 

8. Employ cool colours

Departamento en La Condesa, MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

This room is has employed a range of cool colours, including this fabulous feature wall. These hues evoke a Zen-like atmosphere, and work brilliantly in creating a chilled and pleasant environment. As well as the colour blue, focus on neutral tones and pastels, to bring a sense of style and relaxation to your interior. 

9. Add natural scents

ZEN, Bolzanletti
Bolzanletti

Bolzanletti
Bolzanletti
Bolzanletti

Remove any room odour by employing essential oil burners or candles that will provide a soft and comfortable aura. This is especially important in the bedroom and living areas, where pleasant scents can help you to relax in the evening. 

We hope this gave you a few ideas to create your Zen home! If you would like to continue reading, check out: The Stunning Modern Zen House

The vertical house of Japanese minimalism
Do have any other tips for our homify community? If you do, leave your comment below!

