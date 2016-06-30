9 simple ways to make your home more Zen

So much of our time is spent at home—whether it is eating, hosting friends, working, or simply sleeping, our homes are often at the epicentre of our lives. Because of this, it is important to create a space that is welcoming, relaxing, and ultimately Zen. Stress can infiltrate our aura, contributing to weight gain, bad digestion, depression, and much, much more. Essentially the adversary of good well-being and energy, stress should be avoided when possible.

One area we can create a stress free environment is our home, which is why today we are going to take a look at 9 easy ways to make your home more Zen. Our dwellings should be a place to relax, unwind and take some time out from the hectic, often frenetic pace of life. Read on below for some ideas to transform your home into a Zen paradise, and say hello to a gorgeously design space, free from negative or harsh energy.