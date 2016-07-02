10 creative curtain ideas for your home

Generally seen as an arbitrary piece of material used to provide privacy or keep the light out, curtains are in fact essential items of home décor. Too often neglected in the design stakes, window dressings pull a room’s theme together, and are the icing on the cake when attempting to achieve a certain aesthetic. A poor curtain choice can mean the difference between a welcoming and enjoyable space, and an area that is lacking somewhat.
So what can you do? Picking the right curtains can be a challenging and tricky task, but one that can fuse with other stylistic elements in your room, and improve the ambience and atmosphere dramatically. To help you along the way, and assist you in achieving curtain bliss, we’ve collated 10 of our favourite designs that are sure to provide a little inspiration and a few neat ideas. Read on below!
For that timeless sense of romance, you simply cannot look past a shabby chic curtain design. Effortlessly relaxed and easy-going, this design will bring a little bucolic charisma and charm to your interior.
A far cry from the previous example, this vivid curtain just screams to be noticed with its eye-catching green hue. Choose a contrasting colour for your window dressings if you want to draw attention to the window area of your room.
A timeless marriage of hues, black and white were meant to be! Employ this age-defiant aesthetic into your abode, with a black and white curtain that is both sophisticated, as well as a little playful.
Sheer curtains are perfect if you are working with a compact space that needs to retain its feeling of spaciousness or airiness. To impart individuality, choose a subtle hue such as a pale blue or purple that will ensure your room feels unique and original.
A fusion of both curtains and blinds, vertical blinds are perfect if you want a practical or modern touch in your space. As these can be difficult to install, consider having them added by a professional, unless of course you are an experienced DIYer.
For that added touch of style, and to enhance your design nous, match your curtains or blinds with throw cushions and upholstered furniture. You will be sure to impress your guests, while creating a welcoming, warm and cohesive space.
To lengthen the perceived ceiling height in your room, choose a floor-to-ceiling curtain that will elongate and extend the apparent stature of the space.
If you need assistance with your interior design or decoration, it might be wise to chat to a professional who will be able to direct you to the right stylistic choices, and provide some handy advice.
Neutral tones are undeniably a go-to when choosing curtains. Subtle, elegant and refined, a muted textile or fabric is guaranteed to add class and value to your interior.
Looking for a neat weekend project to keep you busy? Why not consider sewing or dying your own curtains? The ultimate in personalised design, originally produced curtains will impart uniqueness within your room, as well as looking wonderful!
Ok, so if after all of these curtains you simply cannot pick a style, we've added a bonus blind design into the mix. Blinds are easy to install, and suit virtually every interior, meaning you are sure to create a room that is stylish, clean and simple.
Now you've learnt about curtains, educate yourself on the different types of windows with: The homify guide to windows