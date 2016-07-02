10 creative curtain ideas for your home

Generally seen as an arbitrary piece of material used to provide privacy or keep the light out, curtains are in fact essential items of home décor. Too often neglected in the design stakes, window dressings pull a room’s theme together, and are the icing on the cake when attempting to achieve a certain aesthetic. A poor curtain choice can mean the difference between a welcoming and enjoyable space, and an area that is lacking somewhat.

So what can you do? Picking the right curtains can be a challenging and tricky task, but one that can fuse with other stylistic elements in your room, and improve the ambience and atmosphere dramatically. To help you along the way, and assist you in achieving curtain bliss, we’ve collated 10 of our favourite designs that are sure to provide a little inspiration and a few neat ideas. Read on below!