9 ways to live big in a small space

Larger homes are inextricably linked to our society’s definition of success – the bigger the dwelling you reside within, the more successful you must be. However, the popularity of smaller dwellings is on the rise, with many individuals choosing micro homes, tiny abodes, and compact apartments to both save money, as well as reduce their impact on the environment. A larger property requires more maintenance, more money, and more time, reducing the available hours we have for family and doing things we love.

Today on homify we are taking a look at small homes that baulk the trend of ‘more is more’. We are looking at how you can live big in your compact space, without sacrificing or distracting you from your family and your interests. If you reside in a small home, read on below for some neat design tips and fabulously inspiring tiny dwellings.