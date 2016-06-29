A modular home with rustic charm

Modular homes are just so practical that it is easy to overlook the aesthetic possibilities of this type of housing. But in recent years, this form, otherwise known as prefabricated housing, has enjoyed a huge surge in popularity, particularly in northern Europe. This is largely due to the environmental benefits of constructing a home off-site.
Since modular homes have become more mainstream, the designs have become less cookie-cutter and more unique. It's an exciting area of architecture that's due to grow in coming years. So today, we are here to explore a modular home with a little Mediterranean style. It was constructed by Italian general contractors Eiland and is perfectly suited to a gentle, East Asian climate. Come with us to explore its features through a series of photos…
The single-level home has a bright and breezy ambience. This is largely due to the layered approach to the facade. The opaque walls of the building are mostly hidden behind large outdoor porches and partially covered with a floating wooden wall and a dividing curtain. This kind of home is perfect for a sultry climate.
The building mass is simply composed with a flat roof and a strong L-shaped horizontal layout. This kind of configuration is popular among those seeking a home with a relaxed feel and a strong connection to the earth.
The home has two outdoor entertaining areas set within a rather compact layout. This reduces the impact on the environment and helps make the home energy efficient. It also means that each home will be significantly influenced by its unique natural surroundings. Finally, note the pale, white colour scheme used here. It gives the home a breezy, modern ambience.
The combined kitchen and living room has wooden floors and exposed wooden ceiling beams. These give the home a sturdy, established feel. This is an element that was sometimes lacking in earlier generations of modular homes. Note the very subtle natural variations of the materials used here. The colour palette varies from cream to white and the older-style side table highlights the natural grain and textures of the wooden floors.
Few will dispute the benefit of a modern, open-plan layout. It gives a home that bright, clean and easy feel that was sorely lacking in older style homes. Here in the kitchen we can see how the designers have used a smart open-plan layout in combination with older-style features. The textured natural elements are on show, but they have been combined with a very streamlined layout and pale colour palette. The home may be relatively compact, but the designers have made space for a great big kitchen island.
We will finish our tour up with a closer view of the incredible wraparound porch. The porch has been divided with a large white curtain, giving the occupants flexibility to completely open and close the home up to the natural elements. Together with the sliding glass doors, this really helps make the most of fluctuating temperatures. But passive climate control isn't the only element we love here. Check out the corner wall made entirely from glass. It adds just that extra little bit of polish to the home.
