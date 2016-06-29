A modular home with rustic charm

Modular homes are just so practical that it is easy to overlook the aesthetic possibilities of this type of housing. But in recent years, this form, otherwise known as prefabricated housing, has enjoyed a huge surge in popularity, particularly in northern Europe. This is largely due to the environmental benefits of constructing a home off-site.

Since modular homes have become more mainstream, the designs have become less cookie-cutter and more unique. It's an exciting area of architecture that's due to grow in coming years. So today, we are here to explore a modular home with a little Mediterranean style. It was constructed by Italian general contractors Eiland and is perfectly suited to a gentle, East Asian climate. Come with us to explore its features through a series of photos…