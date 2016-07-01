A modernist palace in rich cream

Here's the thing with white houses: they are usually snooze-fests. It's where creativity goes to die, and all that jazz. Probably because it's a 'safe' colour. Which is a shame really, considering the colour is essentially providing you a blank space to splash your magic on.

That's why we love today's home, designed by Brazilian firm Rita Albuquerque; sticking to white and other pastel shades, they have designed a house that is by no means a creative phenomenon, but an example of how even small creative tweaks can almost entirely impact the final outcome. The elegant family house largely keeps it modern but allows a bit of old-world charm here and there, which ultimately softens the overall effect.

The space has two levels, the top one housing a bedroom and a generously-sized balcony that affords a good view, thanks to a lack of high-rise buildings in the immediate vicinity. Here's your virtual tour of the place!