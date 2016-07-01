12 creative housewarming gifts

Looking for an awesome housewarming gift? Well, if you want to venture beyond the traditional Hong Kong gifts of fruit and lucky money, we have lots of ideas to get you started!

But no matter how adventurous you want to be, it's probably best to avoid all the traditionally unlucky items… So never give a gift that signifies anything too ominous. This includes a clock, knives, sharp objects and anything in black and white. If you're buying flowers, make sure they're not funereal white—instead opt for some colourful blooms!

So, without further ado, let's get started on 12 awesome housewarming gifts. There's sure to be something here to impress your loved ones and suit every budget. Enjoy!